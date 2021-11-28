Saanich colouring book highlights local history, education

An example of one of the pages Saanich Heritage Colouring Book in St. Martin Anglican Church at 550 Obed Ave. The arrow points to a part of the roof described for educational purposes. (Photo courtesy of the District of Saanich)

A Saanich Heritage Colouring Book was created to shine a light on the history of the district in a creative way.

Put together by the Arts, Culture, and Heritage Advisory Committee and the Saanich Heritage Foundation, the collaborative project converted archival photos with the assistance of Saanich archives staff in compiling the photos.

Architectural feature definitions were collected from the Saanich Heritage Register, Merriam Webster Dictionary, Canadian Oxford Dictionary, and the Vancouver Heritage Foundation.

At Saanich council’s Nov. 22 meeting, the publication of the Saanich Heritage Colouring Book on the Saanich Heritage Foundation website was approved, along with the promotion of the book on social media channels.

The colouring book is meant for residents of all ages and can soon be found at saanich.ca.

