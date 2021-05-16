(Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich health and safety manager named one of Canada’s top 40 women in safety

Canadian Occupational Safety magazine celebrates women leading safety sector in 2021

After navigating a year of pandemic-related hurdles, a District of Saanich staff member has been recognized as one of Canada’s top 40 women leading the health and safety sector.

On May 3, the Canadian Occupational Safety magazine announced its list of the country’s Top Women in Safety. Saanich’s own Rebecca Chow, occupational health and safety (OHS) manager for the district, was among the 40 women highlighted.

READ ALSO: Saanich adopts 5.76% property tax hike for 2021

The challenges faced by professionals in the health and safety sector in 2020 were – like most things – unprecedented. To honour the women currently leading the industry, Canadian Occupational Safety judges vetted each nominee carefully before selecting the top 40.

As Saanich’s OHS manager, Chow is responsible for the strategic direction and management of the health and safety – both physical and mental – of everyone employed by the district. She guides department leaders in effectively managing risks, preventing injury and fulfilling the municipality’s obligations. Chow also oversees Saanich’s employee training and occupational health and safety programs.

READ ALSO: Nominations now open for Saanich’s 21st annual Environmental Awards

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Chow became a critical member of Saanich’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) which the district activated in March 2020. She focused on risk management and provided guidance on all things related to pandemic safety – from personal protective gear and first aid kits to cleaning protocols and safe work practices per the current restrictions.

“She also ensured those in the EOC were cared for, affording them the stamina needed to serve Saanich in these unique times,” the district said. “Occupational safety is a profession that is inherently built to evolve and Rebecca is well-equipped to handle it all.”

Most Read