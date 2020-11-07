Saanich marks Tree Appreciation Day with mass planting effort in Mount Douglas Park

Friends of Mount Douglas Park Society president Darrell Wick (right) dug into the soil to place a new sapling during Saanich’s Tree Appreciation Day event on Nov. 7. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)Friends of Mount Douglas Park Society president Darrell Wick (right) dug into the soil to place a new sapling during Saanich’s Tree Appreciation Day event on Nov. 7. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Volunteer Patrick Reynolds was pleased to get his hands dirty and help add greenery to Mount Douglas Park during Saanich’s Tree Appreciation Day event on Nov. 7. He happened across the tree planters in the park while walking his dog and decided to lend a hand. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)Volunteer Patrick Reynolds was pleased to get his hands dirty and help add greenery to Mount Douglas Park during Saanich’s Tree Appreciation Day event on Nov. 7. He happened across the tree planters in the park while walking his dog and decided to lend a hand. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
(Left to right) Saanich Coun. Colin Plant, Saanich’s senior environmental planner Thomas Munson, Coun. Judy Brownoff and senior manager of parks Eva Riccius got their hands dirty during Saanich’s Tree Appreciation Day event on Nov. 7. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)(Left to right) Saanich Coun. Colin Plant, Saanich’s senior environmental planner Thomas Munson, Coun. Judy Brownoff and senior manager of parks Eva Riccius got their hands dirty during Saanich’s Tree Appreciation Day event on Nov. 7. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Volunteers planted nearly 600 trees in two hours during Saanich’s Tree Appreciation Day event on Nov. 7. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)Volunteers planted nearly 600 trees in two hours during Saanich’s Tree Appreciation Day event on Nov. 7. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Volunteers planted nearly 600 trees in two hours during Saanich’s Tree Appreciation Day event on Nov. 7. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)Volunteers planted nearly 600 trees in two hours during Saanich’s Tree Appreciation Day event on Nov. 7. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Friends of Mount Douglas Park Society president Darrell Wick (right) dug into the soil to place a new sapling during Saanich’s Tree Appreciation Day event on Nov. 7. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)Friends of Mount Douglas Park Society president Darrell Wick (right) dug into the soil to place a new sapling during Saanich’s Tree Appreciation Day event on Nov. 7. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Friends of Mount Douglas Park Society president Darrell Wick (right) dug into the soil to place a new sapling during Saanich’s Tree Appreciation Day event on Nov. 7. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)Friends of Mount Douglas Park Society president Darrell Wick (right) dug into the soil to place a new sapling during Saanich’s Tree Appreciation Day event on Nov. 7. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Volunteers planted nearly 600 trees in two hours during Saanich’s Tree Appreciation Day event on Nov. 7. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)Volunteers planted nearly 600 trees in two hours during Saanich’s Tree Appreciation Day event on Nov. 7. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Despite the chilly ocean-side air and sprinkling rain, volunteers bundled in sweaters and gardening gloves planted nearly 600 trees and shrubs in Mount Douglas Park on Saturday morning.

The mass-planting event was held on Nov. 7 to mark the district’s Tree Appreciation Day. Among the volunteers were members of the Friends of Mount Douglas Park Society, Saanich councillors and municipal staff. The masked group practiced social distancing while slinging soil and tucking saplings into the earth from 10 a.m. to noon.

READ ALSO: Parking, trampling among growing concerns as attendance rises in Saanich park

In a normal year, there may be close to 100 volunteers at a Saanich tree planting event, but due to the pandemic, organizers kept advertising minimal and capped the number of registered volunteers at 30, explained Darrell Wick, president of the Friends of Mount Douglas Park Society. He added that all attendees were asked to fill out contact forms for tracing and assigned to a specific planting sector.

The troupe braved the cold and spent two hours planting some 585 plants – many of which were trees donated by the Fanny Bay Salmonid Enhancement Society, Wick said.

READ ALSO: Poinsettia sales to support kid-friendly lab at Victoria hospital

Over the course of the morning, hundreds of plants made their way into the group including 110 dull Oregon-grape, 20 ocean spray shrubs, 300 sword ferns, 35 western cedars, five bigleaf maples and 10 grand firs, said Rick Hatch, a Saanich Parks employee.

Not only were the volunteers celebrating new plant life in the park, but another focus of the event was “appreciation for the big trees that already exist in the park,” Wick said.

Ahead of the event, Saanich Park staff spread compost topsoil over the planting areas near Mount Douglas Park beach and began installing the fencing that will eventually surround the freshly planted areas.

Wick noted that an airspade was required to turn and loosen the soil in the planting area because it had been trampled by park-users. Compacted earth is “not good for the tree roots” or other plants trying to grow, he explained, adding that visitors are reminded to stay on the marked trails to allow restoration areas to thrive.

READ ALSO: Bear cub tries to cross U.S.-Canada border, taken to wildlife shelter instead

A chip trail and picnic area with log benches are among the upgrades still to come and Hatch expects the work to be completed before the end of November.

“I think people are going to like it,” Wick said. “In my mind, this is a really significant improvement. I’m really happy.”

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

District of Saanichvolunteers

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Colourful hearts, fall leaves adorn Cadboro-Gyro Park
Next story
Victoria artist hopes painting will boost frontline worker moral

Just Posted

Hilltop Greenhouses in West Saanich grows 100,000 poinsettias each holiday season, the only producer on the South Island. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Poinsettia sales to support kid-friendly lab at Victoria hospital

Auxiliary looks to de-stress lab tests for children

Local Indigenous artist, IceBear’s latest creation draws attention to the state of the world under COVID-19. (Courtesy of IceBear Studios)
Victoria artist hopes painting will boost frontline worker moral

IceBear wants to get copies of his painting into hospitals hardest hit by COVID-19

Getting more people out of tents and into indoor housing before the worst of the fall and winter weather hits will be key for making the most of federal Rapid Housing Initiative funding allocated for Greater Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Clock starts ticking for use of federal housing funds in Greater Victoria

CRD staff have until Nov. 27 to submit capital project plan to federal housing body

Victoria artist Tanya Bub’s first solo exhibition, Creatures Great and Small at the Gage Gallery, closes Nov. 8. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Fall colours drift through Greater Victoria galleries

When art becomes a full-time job

Friends of Mount Douglas Park Society president Darrell Wick (right) dug into the soil to place a new sapling during Saanich’s Tree Appreciation Day event on Nov. 7. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Saanich marks Tree Appreciation Day with mass planting effort in Mount Douglas Park

Nearly 600 new shrubs, trees a ‘significant improvement’ for park, volunteer says

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. Government photo)
Lower Mainland residents face new restrictions after another 567 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C.

Surging cases prompt new restrictions and stern warning

The six-week trial of RCMP officer Jason Tait was held in Nelson at the Capitol Theatre because the courthouse could not accommodate a jury under COVID-19 restrictions. File photo
Nelson jury finds RCMP officer Jason Tait not guilty of manslaughter

The decision came on Nov. 6 after a five-hour deliberation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Trudeau congratulates Joe Biden on victory in U.S. presidential election

Biden won Pennsylvania late Saturday morning giving him more than the 270 votes needed

(Kelowna RCMP)
Fluke find reunites dog tags of late B.C. veteran with family

Family doesn’t know how the tags were lost, but delighted to have them back

The B.C. Ferries vessel the Coastal Renaissance at Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)
B.C. Ferries worker fired for bullying has Labour Relations Board complaint dismissed

Employee who worked in Nanaimo brought co-worker to tears with insult

Waivin' Flags bus ready and waiting to be able to drive people to Campbell River and back. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Wheels on the bus ready to go ‘round and ‘round from Port Hardy to Campbell River

After a long, busless six months, the Tri-Port area is once again connected to down Island

The BCAFN hosted its 15th annual special Chiefs assembly in March 2019 in Merritt. (BC Assembly of First Nations Facebook photo)
Election for BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief goes virtual

Terry Teegee and Cheryl Casimer are seeking a three-year term

(Pixabay photo)
LETTER: Joint replacement wait times in B.C.

Arthritis society’s call for government to make reducing wait times a priority

An N-95 mask is seen in Toronto on Friday, March 27, 2020. One of the world's largest U.S.-based makers of consumer products says it has been told by the White House to stop exporting medical-grade face masks to the Canadian market.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Medical masks now mandatory in B.C. hospitals, doctors’ offices, care facilities

When someone doesn’t have a medical mask, the facility must provide one

Most Read