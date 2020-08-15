Members of the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Auxiliary want to thank the community for its generous support. The group hosted a pop-up gift shop in Sidney earlier this month, raising almost $20,000 for the hospital. (Photo courtesy of the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Auxiliary)

Saanich Peninsula Hospital Auxiliary raises almost $20,000 with pop-up shop

Forced to close gift shop, group looks for satellite space to raise funds for much-needed equipment

Members of the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Auxiliary are revelling in the success of a recent fundraiser that far exceeded even their most optimistic predictions.

The auxiliary was forced to close its gift shop within the hospital, as well as cancel a variety of fundraising events such as the annual raffle, spring garage sale and even the Christmas bazaar that is usually held in November, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With its traditional means of fundraising halted, the group hosted a pop-up store, or what they described as a miniature version of the Christmas bazaar, in Sidney from Aug. 1 to 8. During that short timeframe, they were able to raise almost $20,000 for some much-needed items on the hospital’s wishlist.

Organizers wanted to express their gratitude to the community for the generous support, especially as they learned they will be unable to reopen the hospital gift shop until next year.

In the meantime, they will continue their fundraising efforts with a satellite shop and are searching for a suitable space.

For more information about the auxiliary’s efforts for the Saanich Peninsula Hospital visit sphaux.com.

Â 

Saanich Peninsula

