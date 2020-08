Recent donation came from Western Forest Products

The Saanich Peninsula Lions food bank received a $5000 donation from Western Forest Products. (Photo contributed by Western Forest Products)

The Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank is receiving a financial boost.

On July 28, Western Forest Products announced a $100,000 donation to 13 community-based organizations who run food bank services in the area where the company operates.

The Saanich Peninsula Lions food bank was one of the recipients chosen and will receive a donation of $5,000.

For more information on Western Forest Products visit westernforest.com.

