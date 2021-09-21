Saanich Peninsula section of BC Thanksgiving Food Drive still needs volunteers

The Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank led by executive director Bev Elder will be the benefactor of the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive (Saanich Peninsula). The event, however, still needs volunteers. (Black Press Media file photo)

About 150 volunteers hit the pavement this week on the Saanich Peninsula to collect donated food from almost 9,000 local homes for the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank.

The BC Thanksgiving Food Drive (Saanich Peninsula), however, still needs volunteers.

As of last week organizers had confirmed about 40 teams, who were assigned to 45 routes covering nearly 7,000 homes. But 14 drivers and between 14 and 28 walkers were still needed to cover an additional 14 routes. Areas available include Dean Park, the Tanner Road/Keating Cross Road area and Sidney.

Typical teams include one driver and one or two walkers. Volunteers pick or are assigned a route. Teams were scheduled to deliver empty bags to the homes on their route earlier this week. And this Saturday (Sep. 25), volunteers will return to collect filled bags between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., then deliver the bags to the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank located at 9586 Fifth St. in Sidney.

Those interested in volunteering or donating can visit the BC Thanksgiving Food and Fund Drive website at info@bctfooddrive.org.

