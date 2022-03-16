Saanich police get bold and cold doing Polar Plunge at Gyro Beach

Members of the Saanich Police Department brave the cold waters off Gyro Beach on March 15 to show their support for Special Olympics B.C. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Members of the Saanich Police Department braved the frigid waters off Gyro Beach on Tuesday (March 15), taking the Polar Plunge to show their continued support for Special Olympics B.C.

Providing help to rebuild in-person sports programs that create empowering connections, open people’s hearts and minds to inclusion, and break down barriers to participation is more important than ever, said Const. Markus Anastasiades.

“Saanich police participates each year in the Law Enforcement Torch Run, which supports this event by engaging officers to take the plunge and raise money to support our Olympians,” he said.

Police and other organizations around the province participate in this frigid fundraiser, which winds up this year on March 20 and supports recreation programs for people with intellectual disabilities.

“The pandemic has had a long-lasting, far-reaching impact on athletes with intellectual disabilities, who were already far too familiar with the pain of isolation,” Anastasiades said.

To learn more about the Polar Plunge, visit specialolympics.ca/british-columbia and click on the link for the Polar Plunge.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Polar bear dippers tout benefits of cold water swimming this winter solstice at Mile 0

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

fundraiserSaanich Police DepartmentSpecial Olympics