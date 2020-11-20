During an Oct. 26 council meeting, Saanich announced the recipients of 2020 Environmental Awards. (Black Press Media file photo)

During an Oct. 26 council meeting, Saanich announced the recipients of 2020 Environmental Awards. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich recognizes winners of 2020 Environmental Awards for advocacy of natural areas

Red Barn Market, Arbutus Global Middle School among award recipients

Saanich has recognized seven individuals, businesses and organizations for their efforts to preserve natural areas and restore ecosystems with the 2020 Environmental Awards.

Nominations for the awards were accepted through April 15, and the winners of the municipality’s 2020 Environmental Awards were announced on Oct. 26. Since 2000, the district had recognized more than 150 individuals and organizations that are doing their part to protect the environment.

Lorry James Derry received the Individual Environmental Achievement award for her environmental restoration work in the Prospect Lake area and service as an active member of the Friends of Tod Creek Watershed and the Prospect Lake Heritage Society.

READ ALSO: New climate action guidebook helps Saanich residents set goals, reduce impact on environment

The Power to Be Adventure Therapy Society was awarded the Volunteer Organization prize for its work to create inclusive outdoor play opportunities over the last 20 years and restoration of the 78-acre property that was once home to the Prospect Lake Golf Course. Since 2016, Power to Be has stewarded the site and enabled restoration through invasive species removal and habitat enhancement.

The 2020 Business award went to the Red Barn Market “for leadership in local food security and sustainable business practices.” The company began as a farm market in rural Saanich and has since expanded into a local grocery store chain that supports local growers and producers, operates an extensive recycling program and works to reduce its carbon footprint.

READ ALSO: Environmental fears give rise to ecological grief

Arbutus Global Middle School took home the Youth award in recognition of students’ restoration efforts in Haro and Hollydene parks over the last four years to remove invasive species and plant native ones.

The Biodiversity Conservation award was given to Hans Roemer for his research work and leadership in protecting rare ecosystems in the region. Roemer focuses on protecting and documenting rare ecosystems – including Saanich’s Garry oak ecosystems.

The Compost Education Centre (CEC) received the award for Sustainability in recognition of the organization’s 28 years of compost education and leadership. The CEC provides programs and demonstrations that help the region’s residents with composting, waste reduction, growing food and conserving resources.

READ ALSO: Nominations for the Saanich Environmental Awards open until April 15

Dave Lock was posthumously awarded the Long Term Achievement prize for his stewardship of Mount Tolmie Park for more than 25 years. He volunteered thousands of hours to remove invasive species and share his expertise with others. According to Saanich, “local schools and volunteers have pledged to carry on [Lock’s] stewardship legacy.”

The Mount Douglas Pulling Together Team – led by Judy Spearing for some 15 years – received an honourable mention for their work to restore Mount Douglas Park.

Nominations for the 2021 awards open in March. For information about the categories and eligibility criteria, visit saanich.ca.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

AwardsDistrict of SaanichEnvironment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SOOKE HISTORY: Trip to Lennard Island a fun experience

Just Posted

A community tent in Beacon Hill Park was set up in order to provide a safe, dry place for people who are living outside. (Facebook/Beverley Joy)
City removes showers, community tent from Beacon Hill Park

Dozens of bylaw and police officers were on scene Friday morning

Aerial shot of a section of the Hartland landfill in Saanich. (YouTube/Capital Regional District)
CRD, First Nations sign contract to haul biosolids to Mainland cement plant

Deal ‘hits the triple bottom line of positive social, environmental and financial impact,’ says CRD

A 3.0-magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of Oak Bay just before 9 a.m. on Nov. 20. (Screenshot via United States Geological Survey)
Magnitude 3.0 earthquake off Oak Bay shakes south Island

Residents from Sooke to Vancouver report feeling quake early Friday

Capital Regional District headquarters entrance on Fisgard Street in Victoria. (Don Descoteau/Black Press Media)
Have your say: Public feedback encouraged on CRD 2021 provisional budgets

Online comments sought on public aspects of Greater Victoria’s regional financial plan

Francina Mettes and Thomas Schouten with the 200-page document they submitted in December of 2018. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Immigration rules could put 94-year-old on plane home to Netherlands

Saanich couple faces split-up after 45 years

People wearing protective face masks play an air hockey game at Central City Fun Park on their opening weekend, in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, June 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
6 things you need to know about B.C.’s latest COVID-19 health orders

Mandatory masks, bans on social gatherings and more to take effect overnight Friday

BC Nurses’ Union President Christine Sorensen says nurses are burnt out and exhausted amid the second wave of COVID-19. (Mike Koozmin/Black Press Media file)
B.C. nurses plead with public to follow COVID-19 rules as hospitalizations climb

Nurses union says Surrey Memorial Hospital ICU has hit capacity but Fraser Health says it hasn’t

A picture of the Lennard Island Lighthouse from the book To the Lighthouse by Richard Paddle (Heritage House Publishing).
SOOKE HISTORY: Trip to Lennard Island a fun experience

Sooke men built two residences on remote island

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announce province-wide travel and other restrictions at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 19, 2020. (B.C. government)
Latest COVID-19 restrictions starting to show results in B.C.

Lower Mainland ‘spillover’ affects health care, other regions

A man wears a mask while walking down Canyon Street in Creston on Nov. 13. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston woman living with COVID-19 reflects on experience

Contracting and living with the virus, she said, has led to a “major reset” in her life

Dwight Ballantyne started #WeSeeYou day to draw more attention to the plight of remote indigenous communities. (Special to The News)
B.C. man aims to bridge gap between remote communities and rest of Canada

Schools across country to send activity kits to isolated towns for Dwight Ballantyne’s #WeSeeYou Day

Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey executive has announced all games are cancelled until Dec. 1. (VIAHA logo)
COVID-19: Vancouver Island minor hockey cancels all games until December

“We have had an increasing number of teams who are reluctant to travel…”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes an announcement at the Ornamental Gardens in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Nix non-essential travel, stay home as much as possible as COVID 2nd wave surges: Trudeau

Trudeau was back outfront Rideau Cottage amid concerning COVID-19 projections from Dr. Theresa Tam

A fire structure protection unit responds to a call in Campbell River. Mayors from smaller communities are voicing their need for more provincial funding to cope with the rising cost of fire services and equipment. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror.
B.C.’s smaller communities want a better solution for funding fire protection

Rural mayors asking the province for help with the rising cost of equipment and training

Most Read