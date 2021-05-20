The Saanich Commonwealth Place recreation centre will undergo a planned power outage at 6 p.m. on May 20 for the installation of a temporary transformer to replace the generator that’s been in use since the old transformer failed on May 14. (Saanich Parks, Recreation and Community Services/Twitter)

The Saanich Commonwealth Place recreation centre will undergo a planned power outage at 6 p.m. on May 20 for the installation of a temporary transformer to replace the generator that’s been in use since the old transformer failed on May 14. (Saanich Parks, Recreation and Community Services/Twitter)

Saanich recreation centre gets new temporary power fix

Emergency generator in use at Saanich Commonwealth Place after sudden outage May 14

Power will be shut off at the Saanich Commonwealth Place on Thursday night while a new temporary transformer is installed.

On May 14, the recreation centre at 4636 Elk Lake Dr. lost power when a transformer failed. The facility had to be closed for two days and all indoor classes, as well as pool and weight room programs, were cancelled.

According to the district, an emergency generator was installed to keep air circulation, electrical and pool filtration systems running, and allow the recreation centre to resume indoor programs. The temporary transformer will allow the generator to be switched off – removing the noise disruptions it caused.

In order for the temporary transformer to be installed, the recreation centre’s power will be shut off at 6 p.m. on May 20. Power is expected to be restored for regular programming to take place the following day and patrons will be notified if any indoor activities will be impacted. Outdoor programs will continue as scheduled.

The temporary transformer will eventually be replaced with a permanent one and another planned outage will occur at the time. Patrons will be notified ahead of the outage.

Most Read