Saanich runner tackles 10 marathons in 10 days for Victoria hospitals

Saanich runner Yara Kempler plans to run 10 marathons in 10 days to raise $10,000 for critical care through the Victoria Hospitals Foundation. (Courtesy of Yana Hempler)

A Saanich woman will run roughly 422 kilometres in just 10 days in an effort to raise money for critical care in Victoria.

Avid runner Yana Hempler has tackled marathons in Berlin, Boston and New York City, but her newest, self-determined challenge will have her running much closer to home. Hempler will complete 10 marathons in 10 days by running back and fourth on a four-kilometres stretch of the Galloping Goose Trail between Tillicum Road and Saanich Road.

The challenge is part of a larger goal to run 1,000 miles over five months.

Starting the 10-day challenge on July 24, with a goal to end by Aug. 2, Hempler hopes to raise $10,000 for critical care through the Victoria Hospitals Foundation.

“One of my best friends was in the hospital last year in critical care and is currently alive and doing extremely well … because of the care he received,” she said. “This is such a wonderful cause, they do so much and this is so needed here in Victoria.”

Running 10 marathons in 10 days doesn’t just require physical strength, Hempler said. It also requires patience. She’ll have to pace herself, going slowly to avoid injuries.

“I’ve never done that amount of mileage consecutively for 10 days straight,” she said. “If you push yourself too hard right out of the gate, it’s going to be very difficult to recover for the next day.”

Hempler said she had to take her vacation time this summer and with COVID-19 limiting travel she decided to “create her own adventure.”

“If I even inspire one person to get out and get outside and do just one kilometre per day … it will be super beneficial for their health.”

To donate to Hempler’s fundraiser, visit canadahelps.org.

