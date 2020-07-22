Saanich runner Yara Kempler plans to run 10 marathons in 10 days to raise $10,000 for critical care through the Victoria Hospitals Foundation. (Courtesy of Yana Hempler)

Saanich runner tackles 10 marathons in 10 days for Victoria hospitals

Yana Hempler hopes to raise $10,000 for the Victoria Hospitals Foundation

A Saanich woman will run roughly 422 kilometres in just 10 days in an effort to raise money for critical care in Victoria.

Avid runner Yana Hempler has tackled marathons in Berlin, Boston and New York City, but her newest, self-determined challenge will have her running much closer to home. Hempler will complete 10 marathons in 10 days by running back and fourth on a four-kilometres stretch of the Galloping Goose Trail between Tillicum Road and Saanich Road.

The challenge is part of a larger goal to run 1,000 miles over five months.

Starting the 10-day challenge on July 24, with a goal to end by Aug. 2, Hempler hopes to raise $10,000 for critical care through the Victoria Hospitals Foundation.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 has given running a boost

“One of my best friends was in the hospital last year in critical care and is currently alive and doing extremely well … because of the care he received,” she said. “This is such a wonderful cause, they do so much and this is so needed here in Victoria.”

Running 10 marathons in 10 days doesn’t just require physical strength, Hempler said. It also requires patience. She’ll have to pace herself, going slowly to avoid injuries.

“I’ve never done that amount of mileage consecutively for 10 days straight,” she said. “If you push yourself too hard right out of the gate, it’s going to be very difficult to recover for the next day.”

Hempler said she had to take her vacation time this summer and with COVID-19 limiting travel she decided to “create her own adventure.”

“If I even inspire one person to get out and get outside and do just one kilometre per day … it will be super beneficial for their health.”

To donate to Hempler’s fundraiser, visit canadahelps.org.

READ ALSO: Spirit Orca swimmers tackle 80-kilometre Peninsula swim for COVID-19 relief

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:nina.grossman@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiserfundraisingVictoria Hospitals Foundation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
TOP 5: Some suggestions for your week ahead

Just Posted

Sasquatch sighted in East Sooke

Langford artist brings the mythical creature to life in wood sculpture

‘Clearly not breathing’: Bystanders recount giving CPR to woman who drowned in Matheson Lake

Greater Victoria resident jumped into ‘superhero mode’ when she saw the scene

University of Victoria to study COVID outbreaks from your poop

Greater Victoria first to receive sewage monitoring system in B.C.

Search and rescue calls climb as more people get outdoors

Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue respond to 25 calls so far this year; a dramatic increase in one year

32-year-old woman drowns at Matheson Lake in Metchosin

Two bystanders provided CPR on scene

B.C. records 34 new COVID-19 cases as province nears 200 test-positives within a week

No new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C.’s top doc tightens rules at restaurants, nightclubs as COVID-19 cases increase

The amended order includes a ban on self-serve liquor lines and puts stop to dance floors

Ottawa reports $29M profit at Trans Mountain but critic says accounting flawed

The report, based on numbers from Canada Development Investment Corp., notes operating expenses of $366 million

21% of Canadians worried about ‘losing the roof over their heads’ if CERB ends: poll

Just under half of Canadians feel that CERB should end regardless of the impact

B.C. launches free day-use passes for 6 provincial parks amid COVID-19 surge

The pilot is aimed at minimizing overcrowding

B.C. restaurant group warns members to follow COVID rules – or shut down

Spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases leads to worries for food services industry

Lower Mainland football head coach faces drug charge

Howie Zaron charged with possession of cocaine, president saying team standing behind him

Funding for long-term care needed before second wave of COVID-19: advocates

Advocates say the pandemic has laid bare the fragility of the long-term care system

POLL: Should it be mandatory to wear masks when out in public?

B.C. is witnessing an alarming rise in the number of cases of… Continue reading

Most Read