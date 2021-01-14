George Roberts, 95, published his second and third books of poetry amid the pandemic. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

George Roberts, 95, published his second and third books of poetry amid the pandemic. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Saanich senior turned to poetry in 2020, published two books of limericks at 94 years old

George Roberts celebrated his 95th birthday on Dec. 31, 2020

Many unusual events took place in 2020, and as people around the world adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic, some found solace in creative pursuits. This was the case for George Roberts, a Saanich resident in his mid-90s who published two books of poetry this past year.

Roberts, who marked his 95th birthday on Dec. 31, 2020, published his first book of 175 limericks, For Better or Verse, in 2017. He opened the book by explaining that limericks are humorous, five-line poems named for the town in Ireland where they’re said to have originated.

READ ALSO: 91-year-old Saanich man publishes first novel based on wife’s Alzheimer’s experience

In 2020, Roberts released For Better or Verse Book 2 and Book 3. He currently lives at the Abbeyfield House St. Peters seniors’ home on Reynolds Road and typed both new books himself on the computer that’s available to residents.

Roberts, who grew up in Ontario and had a career as an accountant, has always loved music. After the Second World War, he moved to Saanich in the ’50s and led choirs in local churches for 40 years. The 95-year-old still plays the piano and the trumpet regularly.

“Music is my life,” and accounting just “put food on the table,” he explained.

During a choir practice in 1997, Roberts and the other singers spent half an hour showing off their limerick skills and he realized that poetry and music went hand in hand. He kept the limericks he’d made up during that practice and eventually used them in his first book.

Roberts hadn’t planned to publish his poems, but in 2017, his “adopted wife,” Anne Jarvis, encouraged him to seek a publisher. He and his first wife lived near Prospect Lake for 44 years before her passing in 1998. He later met Jarvis who, after nearly a decade together, has become his biggest supporter.

READ ALSO: ‘Maria’ the Saanich poodle is likely seeking a new home

After publishing his poetry for the third time, Roberts isn’t sure what he wants to do next.

“I think I’ve had enough of limericks, but I’m raring to go,” he joked.

His third book included some other forms of poetry and prose, so perhaps he’ll pursue those styles for his fourth book – which his publisher, Island Blue Print, and new agent are already inquiring about.

For now, Roberts plans to continue with his creative pursuits in 2021 by playing his favourite instruments, singing and writing. For Better or Verse Book 1 is available on Amazon – though he sold it himself by mail when it was first published – and his subsequent books will be available online soon.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

authorDistrict of SaanichSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Wind breaks for sunshine in Greater Victoria

Just Posted

Timothy Ross is described as 5’8” and 170 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. (Contributed - RCMP)
Kayak belonging to missing Langford man found in Sooke

Ground and air crews continue search Wednesday

Metchosin Mayor John Ranns (Black Press Media file photo)
Metchosin mayor fuming over subdivision proposal

Boys and Girls Club of Greater Victoria tight-lipped on land plans

Island Health’s COVID-19 testing site for the Comox Valley is located at inspection bays at the ICBC Claim Centre at 505 Crowne Isle Blvd. (Black Press Media file photo)
Island Health sets new daily COVID-19 case record despite stagnant provincial infection rates

Island Health Authority recorded 34 new cases on Jan. 13

The profitability of Victoria International Airport dropped by almost $17 million in 2020 because of COVID-19. (Black Press Media File)
Victoria International Airport revenues in a tailspin

While airport made $9.2 million in profits 2019, COVID-19 brought estimated losses of $7.5 million

Sooke council will reconsider its virtual meetings in February, after provincial orders are expected to ease up. (YouTube - District of Sooke)
Sooke council to reconsider virtual meetings in February

Extended provincial orders in place until Feb. 5

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, up to Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. records 519 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

360 people in hospital, 76 in critical care units

The “Chief” is pictured in the background near the top of the newly built Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish, B.C. on Tuesday, April 29, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Sea to Sky Gondola plans to reopen in late spring, early summer

Gondola cable was cut twice and police investigation is ongoing

It was a busy day on Jan. 13 at Mount Washington Alpine Resort as snow conditions were some of the best in Canada. Screenshot photo
‘Epic’ conditions at Mount Washington

Staff remind guests to plan ahead and understand COVID-19 resort protocols

Cowichan Tribes general manager Derek Thompson is photographed in Cowichan Bay, B.C., on January 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Racism towards Cowichan Tribes in COVID-19 fight denounced by federal minister

‘I don’t know what more there is to say, it’s disgusting’

Letisha Reimer, 13, was killed Nov. 1, 2016 in a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary.
Killer was in ‘psychotic state’ when he stabbed 2 girls at Abbotsford school: defence

Closing arguments underway in ‘not criminally responsible’ hearing for Gabriel Klein

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. The professional group for emergency doctors in Canada wants more transparency about COVID-19 vaccine distribution. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canadian emergency doctors call for greater transparency on vaccine rollout

Many doctors don’t know when they will be vaccinated and the association says that needs to change

Vancouver Canucks’ Brock Boeser (6) and Elias Pettersson (40) celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dale MacMillan
Boeser scores 2, Vancouver Canucks dump Edmonton 5-3 in NHL season opener

Rookie Nils Hoglander nets first career goal in win over Oilers

Indigenous families are grossly overrepresented in birth alerts in B.C. Photo of reporter Anna McKenzie and her daughter taken by Captured Memories Photography. Bayleigh Marelj, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
B.C. ministry warned birth alerts ‘illegal and unconstitutional’ months before banning them

Indigenous families are grossly overrepresented in birth alerts in B.C.

Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance responds to a question during a news conference Friday, June 26, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Proud Boys confrontation was wake-up call about military racism, hate: Defence chief

The military has established new rules around hateful misconduct over the past year

Most Read