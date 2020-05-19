A large crowd gathered in Rutledge Park for a past Music in the Park event. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich squashes summer events including annual Strawberry Festival, music in the park

District cancels all events that draw large crowds

Many of Saanich’s popular summer events won take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The District cancelled this year’s Strawberry Festival which was set to take place on July 12 and the Music in the Park events that take place throughout the summer in various parks, as it’s unclear if they could safely take place, said Mayor Fred Haynes.

READ ALSO: Saanich dishes out Strawberry Festival Sunday

The District is monitoring the safety guidelines and orders coming from Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry – including not hosting gatherings of more than 50 people, said Saanich Emergency Operations Centre information officer Kelsie McLeod. This means annual summer events enjoyed by residents – including the Gorge Canada Day Picnic presented by the Gorge Tillicum Community Association – have been cancelled as they draw large crowds.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 washes out Gorge Canada Day Picnic

Haynes explained that for now, “there’s nothing planned by Saanich for the rest of the summer.”

While District staff are disappointed about having to cancel the popular events, McLeod said safety is the top priority. She added that Saanich is looking for ways to modify some future events so they can safely go forward. “We thank the public for their understanding and look forward to resuming larger gatherings when it is safe to do so,” she said.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

CoronavirusDistrict of Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria bartender mixes new program to keep cocktail culture alive

Just Posted

Victoria bartender mixes new program to keep cocktail culture alive

Adopt a Bartender pairs local talent with local distilleries to create cocktail kits

Greater Victoria performer does ‘lawn tour’ for neighbourhood 7 p.m. shows

Stephanie Greaves started in Oak Bay and can’t keep up with requests

North Saanich moving ahead with plans for new library

Plans call for a new library near Panorama Recreation Centre

Saanich squashes summer events including annual Strawberry Festival, music in the park

District cancels all events that draw large crowds

Canadians scoop up toilet paper and cleaning supplies during pandemic, while sales of personal hygiene products falter

Toilet paper sales rose 288 per cent during second week of March 2020

Canada–U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Trudeau

Second time border ban has been extended

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Facebook hit with $9M penalty for making ‘false, misleading’ privacy claims: watchdog

Investigation focused on Facebook and its Messenger program

B.C. sees 2 deaths, 16 new COVID-19 cases over May long weekend on eve of phase two

Many retail stores have opened up, as have provincial parks

B.C. restaurants can host dine-in guests Tuesday, but what will that look like?

As B.C.’s COVID-19 reopening plan enters Phase Two on Tuesday, restaurants have some challenges ahead

Former Snowbird leader mourns jet crash victim

B.C.’s George Miller predicts this could – but he hopes it doesn’t – spell the demise of his old team

VIDEO: B.C. Taekwondo school hosts virtual sparring match

Members mimed hitting and being hit for tongue-in-cheek Facebook video

B.C. pilots organize memorial flight to honour Snowbirds after fatal crash

Flight will honour Capt. Jennifer Casey who was killed in the crash

Commander calls Snowbirds crash ‘worst nightmare’ as Forces begins investigation

One service member was killed while another was seriously injured in the crash

Most Read