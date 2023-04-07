Aleksej Milojevic is the latest longtime golf caddy to earn a full, four-year scholarship through his caddie work at the Victoria Golf Club. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich student scores 4-year scholarship working Oak Bay links

Greater Victoria Golf Club caddie earns in $125,000 post-secondary funds

Mount Douglas Secondary student Aleksej Milojevic is the latest golf caddy to earn a full, four-year scholarship through his work at the Victoria Golf Club.

Milojevic was awarded the Western Golf Association’s Chick Evans Scholarship – that includes housing and tuition.

Milojevic, whose family immigrated to Canada from Serbia in 2007, plans to study business administration at the University of Washington in Seattle starting this fall.

“Attending a university in the United States had always been a dream of mine, but knowing my family’s financial situation, it had always seemed unattainable,” Milojevic said in a statement.

Preparing to apply to universities became a priority as soon as he joined the Evans Caddie Scholarship Program at the Victoria Golf Club.

“Over my vast time spent as a caddie, I have fallen in love with the course, the game of golf and the members for whom I’ve had the absolute pleasure of caddying for,” Milojevic said. “Over the many knowledgeable and personal conversations, I’ve been educated on all sorts of different careers from members who are experts in their disciplines, the most appealing of which has been business.”

The scholarship’s four selection criteria are a strong caddie record, excellent academics, demonstrated financial need and outstanding character. It’s valued at more than $125,000 over four years.

“Aleksej showed his amazing determination by setting our all-time club record for the number of caddie loops in a single season,” said Jenny Dobell, Western Golf Assocation director and Victoria Golf Club member. “We know he will do great things and are all excited about his future.”

