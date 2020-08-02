Yama Hempler, left, moments after crossing the finish line of her 10th marathon in 10 days with Director of Victoria Hospitals Foundation Avery Brohman. (Brittany Carey photo)

Saanich woman completes 10 marathons, raises double her initial goal amount

Over $20,000 raised for Victoria Hospitals Foundation

Yana Hempler crossed the finish line of her 10th marathon in just 10 days Sunday morning, but that isn’t enough for the Saanich woman.

Hempler, an avid runner, originally started the run in hopes to raise $10,000 for critical care through Victoria Hospitals Foundation – at the end of her run she’s doubled her funds, with over $20,000 raised.

“One of my best friends was in the hospital last year in critical care and is currently alive and doing extremely well … because of the care he received,” she previously said to Black Press Media. “This is such a wonderful cause, they do so much and this is so needed here in Victoria.”

Over the course of 10 runs, the Saanich woman said the first day was her toughest.

READ MORE: Spirit Orca swimmers tackle 80 kilometre Peninsula swim for COVID-19 relief

Hempler recalls the halfway point in her first marathon as her ‘lowest low’. She quickly realized that because she began her day running at 9 a.m., she’d hit her halfway point just before noon, when the sun was at its hottest.

She quickly adjusted on day two by waking up earlier – some days she started at 5 a.m. The moment she ran across the finish line along the Galloping Goose on Sunday, she felt a wave of gratitude.

“During this whole run someone has been by my side and I couldn’t be more thankful,” said Hempler. “From carrying my water bottle or just biking beside me, I have so much to be thankful for especially during this ‘new normal.’

Starting Monday morning, she’s not taking a rest day – she plans to complete two more marathons by the end of day Tuesday. The challenge is part of a larger goal to run 1,000 miles over five months. With her additional runs, she’s set to surpass her goal before the fourth month.

“It’s going to be my victory lap,” said Hempler.

To donate to Hempler’s fundraiser, visit canadahelps.org/en/pages/running-1000-miles-to-help-raise-funds-for-the-vic/.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 has given running a boost

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

runningVictoria Hospitals Foundation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Saanich’s 2020 climate plan up for another award

Just Posted

Saanich woman completes 10 marathons, raises double her initial goal amount

Over $20,000 raised for Victoria Hospitals Foundation

Colwood man to ride 400 kilometres to fight kids cancer

Man riding for a beloved family member who died from leukemia at 13-years-old

UPDATED: Missing 25-year-old Saanich woman found Saturday

Yuhan Jin thought to be travelling by foot or bus, carrying two suitcases

West Coast Trail shuttle operator struggles with closure

Buses now operating Victoria-Port Renfrew route

Peninsula businesses launch amidst COVID-19

New music school, martial arts studio, pet food store, welcomed with warm community response

VIDEO: Otter pups learn to swim at B.C. wildlife rescue facility

Watch Critter Care’s Nathan Wagstaffe help seven young otters go for their first dip

Alleged impaired driver sparks small wildfire near Lytton after crash: B.C. RCMP

Good Samaritans prevented the blaze from getting out of control

Travel restrictions inspiring co-operation in border communities

Small border towns are asking for exemption to travel ban

B.C. First Nation adopts ‘digital twinning’ software to better manage territory

Software allows users to visualize what a mountain might look like if the trees on its slopes were logged

Woman arrested near Nanaimo beach after alleged road rage incidents

37-year-old woman facing charges including assault, assaulting a police officer, impaired driving

All inquiry recommendations implemented after fatal Port Hardy RCMP shooting: Ministry

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. cleared the RCMP officers involved of wrongdoing

Leave your deets when dining: Restaurants taking personal info to trace COVID-19

Health officials say indoor dining presents a higher risk

Raptors kneel for both American and Canadian anthems ahead of tipoff

Majority of players have substituted their names on the backs of their jerseys with racial and social justice messages

Crews challenged by mountaintop wildfire west of Nanaimo

Nine-hectare wildfire in Green Mountain area classified as out-of-control

Most Read