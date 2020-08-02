Saanich woman completes 10 marathons, raises double her initial goal amount

Yama Hempler, left, moments after crossing the finish line of her 10th marathon in 10 days with Director of Victoria Hospitals Foundation Avery Brohman. (Brittany Carey photo)

Yana Hempler crossed the finish line of her 10th marathon in just 10 days Sunday morning, but that isn’t enough for the Saanich woman.

Hempler, an avid runner, originally started the run in hopes to raise $10,000 for critical care through Victoria Hospitals Foundation – at the end of her run she’s doubled her funds, with over $20,000 raised.

“One of my best friends was in the hospital last year in critical care and is currently alive and doing extremely well … because of the care he received,” she previously said to Black Press Media. “This is such a wonderful cause, they do so much and this is so needed here in Victoria.”

Over the course of 10 runs, the Saanich woman said the first day was her toughest.

Hempler recalls the halfway point in her first marathon as her ‘lowest low’. She quickly realized that because she began her day running at 9 a.m., she’d hit her halfway point just before noon, when the sun was at its hottest.

She quickly adjusted on day two by waking up earlier – some days she started at 5 a.m. The moment she ran across the finish line along the Galloping Goose on Sunday, she felt a wave of gratitude.

“During this whole run someone has been by my side and I couldn’t be more thankful,” said Hempler. “From carrying my water bottle or just biking beside me, I have so much to be thankful for especially during this ‘new normal.’

Starting Monday morning, she’s not taking a rest day – she plans to complete two more marathons by the end of day Tuesday. The challenge is part of a larger goal to run 1,000 miles over five months. With her additional runs, she’s set to surpass her goal before the fourth month.

“It’s going to be my victory lap,” said Hempler.

To donate to Hempler’s fundraiser, visit canadahelps.org/en/pages/running-1000-miles-to-help-raise-funds-for-the-vic/.

