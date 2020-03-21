Carol and Juanita Harris recently moved to Veterans Memorial Lodge after sharing a home for more than 20 years in Sidney. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Saanich woman recounts life of adventure and adversity

Juanita Harris credits her family support for being able to deal with numerous challenges

Despite being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at the age of 24, Juanita Harris, 79, never let that slow her down.

Harris, who now lives confined to a bed at the Veterans Memorial Lodge in Saanich, has had a full life and says her positive attitude is what has given her strength through all of her adversities, along with the support of her family.

Born on the Island, Harris went to school in Switzerland when her younger sister Carol, now 76, was born with serious health ailments.

Following her graduation in Switzerland, Harris says thanks to some family connections she was presented as a debutante to President Dwight D. Eisenhower which helped broaden her perspective on people in general, after spending much of her youth in the Swiss convent.

READ ALSO: ‘Two chicks by the sea’ saved by their guardian angels

When she arrived back home on Vancouver Island, she wanted to see the other side of life as she felt she had grown up quite sheltered, so Harris joined the air force when she was in her early 20s. While in the air force, Harris who says she was very involved in sports, was recruited to compete in a gymnastics competition.

“What happened was there was a springboard, a box and a mat and I did a perfect jump,” she said, explaining her coach didn’t see the mat had moved from where she was supposed to land. Harris had just enough time to put her elbows up and cover her head before crashing into the cement floor six feet below her. Harris broke both of her elbows and her back, spending the next six months in a coma.

READ ALSO: ‘One day at a time’: ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek speaks one year after cancer diagnosis

When Harris woke, she went to Montreal for further medical help where she was diagnosed with MS.

“[The doctor] told me, you either give up every morning or you fight,” she said. That’s exactly what Harris did, relearning the most basic tasks such as walking, talking, eating and going to the bathroom through the pain of dealing with her disease.

“You have to dig for that positive in your life when you’re down and bring yourself up,” she says.

And while Harris and Carol spent most of their childhoods on different continents, both credit the other for helping them get through life. The two share a room, looking out for one another the same way they always have throughout their lives.

“I wouldn’t allow her to get away with staying in bed for 24 hours,” says Carol, with a laugh. “My family didn’t pamper me either.”

The pair recently moved into the Lodge after sharing a home for more than 20 years in Sidney, on the same street where they grew up. They continue to support each other throughout their day to day life.

“We’re not from a wealthy family, but we are from a wealthy family where there’s love and understanding,” says Harris, holding hands with her younger sister.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
West Shore gymnasts nab 10 golds in B.C. competition before season ended indefinitely

Just Posted

Delays, potential intermittent closures at Hartland Landfill

Public asked to hold off on visits to Hartland Landfill until COVID-19 pandemic subsides

Saanich woman recounts life of adventure and adversity

Juanita Harris credits her family support for being able to deal with numerous challenges

Saanich moves forward with food truck pilot program for this summer

Council will consider postponing to 2021 amid COVID-19 outbreak

West Shore gymnasts nab 10 golds in B.C. competition before season ended indefinitely

All future competitions are postponed until further notice

Victoria Sexual Assault Centre remains open for survivors through COVID-19 pandemic

Times of crisis can lead to increase in domestic violence, board of director member says

Court shutdown could threaten safe confinement and fair trials: B.C. defence lawyer

Defence lawyer says people in custody could be released early to prevent COVID from spreading

News Mirror offices closed to the public

But there’s still plenty of ways to reach us

Not COVID-19: Here’s what else happened this week in B.C.

A powerlifting grandma, a dolphin rescue, a custody battle over a caboose and more

Canadian coronavirus afternoon update: B.C. death toll rises, spas and other businesses ordered closed

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

Cowichan Valley strata using yellow caution tape to tie neighbourhood together during crisis

A simple but effective solution to helping each other despite social distancing

World COVID-19 afternoon update: New virus test gets results in 45 minutes

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

B.C.’s top doctor orders immediate closure of salons, spas and other personal services

Comes as 74 new positive COVID-19 cases announced.

Family of B.C. woman who died of COVID-19 makes plea for people to stay home

Daughter-in-law of recent North Vancouver nursing home COVID-19 victim speaks out

Help on way for renters amid COVID-19, B.C.’s housing minister says

More details to help renters expected from B.C. government on Monday

Most Read