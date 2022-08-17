The Salish Sea Lantern Festival is underway on the Saanich Peninsula for the first time since 2019. The windup event happens this Saturday (Aug. 20) in Sidney. (Photo by Bob Orchard)

The Salish Sea Lantern Festival is underway on the Saanich Peninsula for the first time since 2019. The windup event happens this Saturday (Aug. 20) in Sidney. (Photo by Bob Orchard)

Salish Sea Lantern Festival lights up Sidney

Organized by ArtSea, event celebrates art, culture, light and community

A lantern festival snuffed out by COVID-19 the past two years has reignited.

The 2022 Salish Sea Lantern Festival, organized by ArtSea community arts council, is in progress on the Saanich Peninsula and runs through Aug. 20, when the familiar procession of lanterns will parade along Sidney’s waterfront starting at 8:45 p.m.

The event also features costumed characters and music, with this year’s performances at Beacon Park coming from Daniel Cook & the Radiators, as well as the Uminari Taiko Drumming Ensemble, starting at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday.

The event sees participants create lanterns of various complexities, many with an aquatic theme. People can either build their own following a free online tutorial, or pick up a jellyfish lantern kit for $10 with all materials included at Island Blue, Buddies Toys and The Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea store in Sidney. Organizers also invite the public to create a lantern in memory of a time, person, pet, or place at a new memory lantern station.

RELATED: Traditional salmon designs brighten Salish Sea Lantern Festival

The event also features large-scale lantern installations around the region, with residents invited to tour them using an interactive map.

Thousands of residents and visitors have been drawn to Sidney for past editions of the festival, which ranks among the highlights on the region’s events calendar, offering a celebration of art, culture, light and community.

For more information visit artsea.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

FestivalSaanich PeninsulaSidney

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Jason Heit: From the boxing ring to security for the stars
Next story
VIDEO: Greater Victoria wildlife volunteers celebrate pair of bird releases

Just Posted

A pair of baby birds remain in care after the two nestling house finches were found alone on the ground beside a deceased sibling. (BC SPCA Wild ARC/Facebook)
VIDEO: Greater Victoria wildlife volunteers celebrate pair of bird releases

The RAD Recreation Adapted Society is soon to become even more accessible thanks to its first gear shed, opening spring 2023 at Langford Lake thanks to the support of the City of Langford. (Courtesy RAD Recreation Adapted Society)
That’s RAD: Langford non-profit making the great outdoors accessible

The Salish Sea Lantern Festival is underway on the Saanich Peninsula for the first time since 2019. The windup event happens this Saturday (Aug. 20) in Sidney. (Photo by Bob Orchard)
Salish Sea Lantern Festival lights up Sidney

Josh Heard hurdles a challenge from a C.S. Herediano defender during their CONCACAF round of 16 tie at Starlight Stadium on Aug. 16. (Simon Fearn/Black Press Media)
Pacific FC suffer tough loss in first-leg of CONCACAF tie