Salvation Army collecting school supplies for West Shore families

The organization is anticipating a 30-per-cent increase in need this year

Capt. David Hickman and Community Ministries director Pat Humble show off some of the school supplies already donated to the West Shore Salvation Army for its school supplies drive. (Courtesy of Capt. David Hickman)

As parents think about the return to school fast approaching, the Salvation Army on the West Shore is too, and is working to ensure no student goes without the supplies they need to succeed in the classroom.

From now until Aug. 25, the non-profit is collecting donated school supplies to be given out to families in need. With many families facing more financial hardships this year, newly appointed corps officer Capt. David Hickman is anticipating the need will be even greater.

”We are planning for a 30-per-cent increase in the amount of requests coming in,” he said. “We have actually had a pretty surprising amount of Ukrainian refugees coming in to register for the program. It actually caught me off guard as I’m still settling in … I didn’t really think the West Shore would be a destination for refugees.”

Hickman said two Ukrainian families per week on average are reaching out for support from the program.

With the increased need, donations are more important than ever. Donations of new lined paper, binders, crayons, markers and colouring pencils in particular are needed, and cash donations are always helpful.

Donations of supplies can be made in person at the Salvation Army Connection Point Church and Resource Centre at 103-737 Goldstream Ave. during office hours. Cash donations can also be made online at saconnectionpoint.ca/give.

Any family in need of the program’s support is encouraged to contact the centre at 778-817-1141, or visit in person.

