Santa and Mrs. Claus wish Greater Victoria a Merry Christmas

Pair was in town to celebrate, help gather food for those in need

Santa and Mrs. Claus wave Merry Christmas to Victoria News readers. The duo were attending a drive-thru drop off of non-perishable food, new toys and cash donations for local food banks, Salvation Army and toy banks behind Archie Browning organized by the Greater Victoria Festival Society and the the Island Equipment Owners Association. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)

Among many safely distanced events across Greater Victoria this holiday season, Santa and Mrs. Claus stopped in at a drive-thru event in Esquimalt earlier this month.

They were on hand to wave hello as residents dropped off non-perishable food, new toys and cash donations for local food banks, the Salvation Army and toy banks. The event, held behind the Archie Browning Sports Centre, was organized by the The Greater Victoria Festival Society and the the Island Equipment Owners Association.

Due to COVID-19 and the provincial rules in place to limit spread, organizers cancelled the Greater Victoria Festival Society 39th Annual Santa Claus Parade and the Island Equipment Owners Association 22nd Annual Truck Light Convoy and Food Drive. Drive-thru events scattered across Greater Victoria replaced the large spectacles.

