Santa comes to Westshore Town Centre virtually this year

The elves at Westshore Town Centre are going to great lengths to make sure they’re plugged into Santa’s computer for virtual visits this year.

“Christmas is not cancelled,” said Kelly McClure, marketing manager at Westshore Town Centre. “The safety of our shoppers, retailers and Santa himself is our top priority, and we’re excited to bring holiday joy to the community once again, just in a different way.”

That includes visits with St. Nick done virtually this holiday season. “We love that by offering one-on-one video calls, kids will be able to spend quality face-time with the big guy in red, creating a very special memory,” McClure noted.

Using Zoom, kids can connect for five-minute sessions with Santa from Nov. 22 to Dec. 24. There is no cost for Virtual Visits With Santa, but appointments are necessary and should be booked as soon as possible at westshoretowncentre.com.

The virtual visits are just one part of this year’s unique programming, noted McClure. In lieu of the annual parade marking Santa’s arrival, Westshore Town Centre is celebrating the start of the holiday season with a community variety show hosted by Santa. The event will debut on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. on the mall’s Facebook page at facebook.com/westshoretowncentre.

Participants include community groups such as the Girl Guides, Epic Dance Studio, Roller Skate Victoria, and Circus Victoria incorporating performances into a really funny and cute storyline starring Santa, Mrs. Claus and their elves.

“The centre is also offering some extras to keep the little ones busy at home,” McClure added. A holiday-themed colouring and activity book can be downloaded from the Westshore Town Centre website, and the centre’s social channels will be broadcasting holiday craft and baking tutorials as well.

Shopping hours until Dec. 6 are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday and Friday to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours of operation from Dec. 7 to Dec. 24 are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays

