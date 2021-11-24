Santa hits Victoria first as parades start to fill the streets

Santa Claus waves to an excited crowd lining Government Street during a previous Santa’s Light Parade. This year’s event takes off from the legislature at 5:30 p.m. (Black Press Media file photo)

Christmas kicks off for The Greater Victoria Festival Society with Santa taking to the streets Saturday (Nov. 27).

The Peninsula Co-op Santa Light Parade kicks off the broader holiday initiative Light Up The City. The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. near Belleville and Government streets.

Then on Saturday, Dec. 4, the Island Equipment Owners Association Truck Light Convoy and Food Drive leaves Ogden Point at 5 p.m. and winds its way around the region, landing at Westshore Motorsports Park for 8:30.

Festivities continue with the Esquimalt Celebration of Lights on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. The parade starts from Canteen Road and makes its way up Esquimalt Road to Esquimalt Plaza, where attendees can grab a hot dog from the Lions Club and join in carol singing with school choirs.

