Santa’s Drive-Thru Lunch replaces breakfast event in Esquimalt

Santa, superheroes and more on hand for Dec. 5 event benefiting Help Fill a Dream

Breakfast with Santa is not in the cards for this year, but the folks at Esquimalt’s Country Grocer are still doing their part to raise funds for Help Fill a Dream.

On Saturday, Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., they host Santa’s Drive-thru Lunch, with princesses, superheroes and the grand old man himself on hand to visit with children and their families in a physically distanced, safe way.

Participants can visit with Santa and the gang from the comfort of their own vehicles, and pick up pre-ordered takeaway meals. Lunch choices include a hot dog, cheese dog or chili cheese dog, plus a bag of chips, a piece of fruit, a drink and for children, a gift bag.

The drive-thru takes place in the rear parking lot at Esquimalt Archie Browning Sports Centre, 1151 Esquimalt Rd. Meal tickets are $10 each, available for purchase online at helpfilladream.com.

For those who can’t make the event but would still like to donate, visit helpfilladream.com/donate.

 

