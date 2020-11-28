Santa’s Forest tree sale in Saanich implements one-way perusing, curbside pick up

The Santa’s Forest tree sale has taken place in the Braefoot Park lacrosse box every holiday season since 1996. (Photo courtesy Torsten Schulz)

The holiday season may look a little different this year due to COVID-19, but the Braefoot Community Association is gearing up to deliver its annual Christmas tree sale safely.

Every year since 1996, the community association has partnered with Santa’s Forest to host a tree sale in the Braefoot Park lacrosse box at 1359 McKenzie Ave.

This year, a maximum of 30 people will be permitted inside at one time with a one-way path through the rows. Those seeking the perfect tree can loop through noting their favourites then speak to staff at the exit to make a selection. If possible, households are asked to send just one person to choose and purchase a tree.

READ ALSO: Outdoor skating rink, road mural among holiday festivities at Saanich mall

For those who want to avoid the crowds altogether, customers can call 250-342-6857 or email skims@shaw.ca to describe the height and appearance of their ideal tree and the Santa’s Forest team will choose a tree and have it ready to pick up. Torsten Schulz, office manager for the Braefoot Community Association said the option leaves selection up to the tree experts.

Attendees can choose from seven species – both farmed and natural – of various sizes and prices vary from $45 to $120. Santa’s Forest will also have wreaths, table-top trees, gift cards and other decorations.

READ ALSO: Money welcome, toys are not, for annual Peninsula Santa’s Helpers drive

Schulz recommends coming by to pick up a tree early, because between COVID-19 and a tough growing season, the supply of trees is lower than in a standard year and Santa’s Forest may run out before Christmas Eve.

A portion of the proceeds funds the association’s low-cost summer camps for 2021.

The tree sale runs Nov. 27 to Dec. 24 (depending on supply) from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

The annual Braefoot tree recycling dates will be announced later.

READ ALSO: Trees from Santa’s Forest benefit local programs

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

ChristmasChristmas treeDistrict of Saanich