Save-On-Foods customers raise nearly $50,000 for Victoria hospitals

Larger campaign aims to build Island’s first permanent high acuity unit at Royal Jubilee

Save-On-Foods stores across Vancouver Island collected donations for the Victoria Hospitals Foundation to fund critical care equipment. (Courtesy Save-On-Foods)

Island grocery shoppers tilted the tills for the Front Lines United campaign hitting nearly $50,000.

Save-On-Foods stores across Vancouver Island collected donations at the till for the Victoria Hospitals Foundation to fund critical care equipment at Royal Jubilee Hospital raising $49,598 – beyond the $45,000 target.

“As frontline workers ourselves, we were thrilled to partner with the Victoria Hospitals Foundation on this fantastic initiative. The Front Lines United campaign gives our customers a chance to give back to the organizations that support their communities every day,” said Ken Christensen, Save-On-Foods B.C. regional director.

READ ALSO: Black Press Media, Save-On-Foods bring groceries to families and food banks

The Victoria Hospitals Foundation’s work helps fund Royal Jubilee, Victoria General, and Gorge Road hospitals raising more than $12 million in 2018/19. The Front Lines United initiative is a one-month segment of the Victoria Hospitals Foundation’s It’s Critical campaign to raise $7 million for critical care capacity and to build the Island’s first permanent high acuity unit at Jubilee. The new unit would nearly double critical care capacity at the Victoria hospital, serving as an intermediary step for patients who do not require intensive care but do need specialized care, equipment and monitoring.

“In this unprecedented time, the Island needs critical care resources now more than ever, as we brace for the next wave of COVID-19 patients to return to our hospitals. We’re incredibly grateful for the support of Save-On-Foods and its customers through the ‘Front Lines United’ initiative, and thrilled that together they exceed the $45,000 goal,” says executive director of the Victoria Hospitals Foundation, Avery Brohman.

So far the community has donated more than $650,000 to the It’s Critical campaign.

Learn more at victoriahf.ca/critical.

 

Victoria Hospitals Foundation

