A scholarship fund has been set up in the names of three men recently lost in a tragic accident in Sooke. The scholarship will be awarded at EMCS, the men’s alma mater. (Black Press Media)

Scholarship launched to honour three men who died in Sooke River

Sooke School District award will be given annually to a student graduating from EMCS

The deaths of Eric Blackmore, Cory Mills, and A.J. Jensen has rocked Sooke in a way that can only happen in a tight-knit community.

The three young men died Jan. 31 after the truck they were travelling in was swept into the Sooke River.

Hundreds of volunteers joined in on a search after the men’s disappearance, and once news of their death emerged, the community banded together to raise money, provide meals for the families, and attend a celebration of life.

RELATED: Community rallies

Now the Sooke School District has announced its support for the fund-raising efforts by establishing a scholarship in the men’s names.

The fund is temporarily called the A.J., Cory & Eric Scholarship although it will be renamed with input from the men’s families.

The scholarship will go to a deserving student graduating from Edward Milne Community School – the men’s alma mater.

Online donations to the scholarship fund can be made through School Cash Online by going to SD62. schoolcashonline.com.

Edward Milne Community School has a donation form for people who would like to donate more than $50. The school district will issue charitable tax receipts.


