Sack-jumping is just one of the fun activities being held during SEAPARC’s usual Picnic in the Park event. This year, SEAPARC hopes to still host some form of camps for youth, but plans are still underway. (SEAPARC Photo)

SEAPARC maps out summer plan

Manager Steve Knoke expects some form of summer camps to take place

Summer activities are not out of the question for Sooke youth.

SEAPARC plans to provide some form of camps and activities during the summer months, but how and when it will take place has yet to be decided.

Steve Knoke, manager of SEAPARC, said there are still many unknowns, and staff are trying to establish a plan with all of the information they are receiving from public health officials.

“Our goal is to provide camp care, and I think we should be able to achieve that, but I am not sure when,” said Knoke.

ALSO READ: Sooke rec centre to provide self-isolation space for homeless people

Discussions on when the facility will reopen for public use is underway, said Knoke, who expects more details to be available next week. Currently, the facility’s arena is being used as a temporary self-isolation space for Sooke’s homeless population.

“Everything is still being ironed out, but we want to be a part of a fun summer for youth and families,” said Knoke, noting the skate park, bike park, and golf course have all reopened for public use. “From a program standpoint, we are working on a road map on what that will look like.”

Those interested in programs offered by SEAPARC can visit their website to learn more. However, this summer the programs may be modified.

For more information, please visit www.crd.bc.ca/seaparc.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

recreation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Firefighters forced to modify tradition due to COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

SEAPARC maps out summer plan

Manager Steve Knoke expects some form of summer camps to take place

Victoria musician brings music to the Gorge Waterway with backyard performances

Guitarist and singer Jeff Stevenson performs for neighbourhood

Firefighters forced to modify tradition due to COVID-19 pandemic

Long-awaited replacement engine rolls into Colwood

Sundance school to restart with students at Willows

School district delays Sundance reopening due to COVID-19

Back in action, sport courts reopen across Greater Victoria

Tennis, pickleball, skateboarding parks all reopen

City governments to get more power over patio approval in B.C.’s COVID-19 reopening plan

Eby noted liquor stores have seen a ‘dramatic increase’ in sales during the pandemic

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

‘Germ-killing robots’ to fight COVID-19 at this B.C. hospital

Two robots will use ultraviolet light in intensive care and high acuity units at Royal Columbian Hospital

COVID-19 pandemic highlights need for more public toilets, experts say

People are spending more time outside but have fewer businesses with washrooms available

Canadians want to play sports again but it may take time to feel comfortable: poll

One in four Canadians took part in an organized sport or group physical activity before COVID

Teen with suspected gun arrested in Port Alberni

RCMP respond to weapons complaint near a residential neighbourhood

Historic hotel and only restaurant in remote Zeballos considers shutting its doors

Cedars Inn unsure about future after series of financial catastrophes, COVID-19 induced tourism dip

RCMP on Vancouver Island warn of alleged ‘violent offender’ with 10 outstanding warrants

Police on the Lower Mainland advise police on Vancouver Island to watch for wanted man

RICKTER SCALE: Taking aim at arguments against the gun ban

The Rickter Scale is a regular column

Most Read