SEAPARC maps out summer plan

Manager Steve Knoke expects some form of summer camps to take place

Sack-jumping is just one of the fun activities being held during SEAPARC’s usual Picnic in the Park event. This year, SEAPARC hopes to still host some form of camps for youth, but plans are still underway. (SEAPARC Photo)

Summer activities are not out of the question for Sooke youth.

SEAPARC plans to provide some form of camps and activities during the summer months, but how and when it will take place has yet to be decided.

Steve Knoke, manager of SEAPARC, said there are still many unknowns, and staff are trying to establish a plan with all of the information they are receiving from public health officials.

“Our goal is to provide camp care, and I think we should be able to achieve that, but I am not sure when,” said Knoke.

Discussions on when the facility will reopen for public use is underway, said Knoke, who expects more details to be available next week. Currently, the facility’s arena is being used as a temporary self-isolation space for Sooke’s homeless population.

“Everything is still being ironed out, but we want to be a part of a fun summer for youth and families,” said Knoke, noting the skate park, bike park, and golf course have all reopened for public use. “From a program standpoint, we are working on a road map on what that will look like.”

Those interested in programs offered by SEAPARC can visit their website to learn more. However, this summer the programs may be modified.

For more information, please visit www.crd.bc.ca/seaparc.

