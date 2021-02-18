Sheringham lighthouse photo contest opens

The Sheringham Point Lighthouse Preservation Society has re-launched its photo contest.

Photographers of all levels are invited to submit their favourites images of the iconic lighthouse for a chance to have their photograph published in the society’s calendar.

The contest is simple – enter and invite friends and family to donate in support of the photograph. The 13 most dynamic pictures with the most votes on April 17 will win a calendar spot.

“Photos can be created in your backyard; a photo created from your artwork; a likeness of the site or tower; a new or older photo of the tower, lantern room or all the site buildings – or any creative way to highlight the beauty, majesty and iconic history of the Sheringham Point Heritage site,” John Walls, the society’s vice-president, said.

Contest information can be found here.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Photography