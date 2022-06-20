Shirley Serves up much more than a market

The Shirley Sunday Market gets underway Sunday, June 26, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Shirley Community Hall at 2795 Sheringham Point Rd. (Photo-contributed)

That friendly feeling you find in a caring community wafts through the Shirley Sunday Market like a warm summer breeze.

The market is much more than just a place where people who grow wonderful food, create beautiful crafts and works of art and make delicious things to eat sell their products, said Susan Nelson, one of the organizers of the weekly event that begins Sunday (June 2)6 at the Shirley Community Hall at 2795 Sheringham Point Rd.

“The Shirley Sunday market is a lively, dynamic community where people come from miles around to enjoy the warm, welcoming atmosphere, listen to great live music, hang out with friends and neighbours and find all kinds of fantastic creations to admire and buy,” Nelson said.

The fact it hasn’t rained on a market Sunday for the past two years, other than a brief sprinkle, knock on wood, is a testament to the sun-soaked spirit that hovers above the event, Nelson said.

The inaugural market on June 26 will host 23 vendors, including many of the regulars and some new faces and products. The musicians will play throughout most of the day and dancing is encouraged, Nelson added.

“Everyone is excited and getting ready for another great season,” Nelson said. “Every year the market grows with both neighbours here in Shirley and from places all over the world. Together we create a lot of fun, enthusiasm for life and a wonderful way to spend a Sunday.”

The Shirley Sunday Market runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday through to Sept. 4, except Shirley Day on Aug. 21.



news@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommunitySooke