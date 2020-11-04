Sidney church marks a century with tolling bells Sunday

St. Paul’s United Church in Sidney turns 100 on Nov. 7

Reverend Suzanna Bates (left) flanks 98-year-old John Bruce and 81-year-old Hazel Phillips Tuesday afternoon at St. Paul’s United Church in Sidney. The church is turning 100 years old Nov. 7 and will be celebrating by ringing the historic church bell 100 times on Sunday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Reverend Suzanna Bates and 98-year-old John Bruce and 81-year-old Hazel Phillips are ready to celebrate.

St. Paul’s United Church in Sidney turns 100 on Nov. 7 and will be celebrating by ringing the historic church bell 100 times on Sunday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m.

