Reverend Suzanna Bates (left) flanks 98-year-old John Bruce and 81-year-old Hazel Phillips Tuesday afternoon at St. Paul’s United Church in Sidney. The church is turning 100 years old Nov. 7 and will be celebrating by ringing the historic church bell 100 times on Sunday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney church marks a century with tolling bells Sunday
St. Paul’s United Church in Sidney turns 100 on Nov. 7
Reverend Suzanna Bates and 98-year-old John Bruce and 81-year-old Hazel Phillips are ready to celebrate.
St. Paul’s United Church in Sidney turns 100 on Nov. 7 and will be celebrating by ringing the historic church bell 100 times on Sunday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m.
