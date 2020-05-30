The Sidney Lions and a local designer came together to create nearly 200 face masks for senior care facilities on the Saanich Peninsula. (Courtesy Patti Anthony)

Sidney Lions, Peninsula-raised designer craft nearly 200 masks for area seniors

182 masks were distributed to four Saanich Peninsula care homes

A gift of 100 designer masks grew into nearly 200 for four senior care facilities on the Saanich Peninsula.

With fundraisers and events cancelled, the Sidney Lions Club sought ways to help the community during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Patti Anthony approached the Lions Club to ask if they could assist in providing masks to our vulnerable citizens. Club president Bob Orchard put forward the motion and the club approved paying to create 100 masks for local seniors.

The demand didn’t stop at 100 and Eleni Anthony of Eleni Couture and her mom Patti Anthony made 182 masks that were distributed to Sidney Care, Amica, Norgarden and The Peninsula.

Eleni Anthony was raised on the Peninsula and was thrilled to present the masks, as helping out the Lions and seniors is near and dear to her heart, according to mom Pattie.

The Sidney Lions service club has been in operation since 1964 and currently runs around 12 fundraisers a year, with profits going to local charities. Anyone interested in joining can contact Bob Orchard at travelingboborchard@yahoo.ca or Patti Anthony at patricia.anthony@rbc.com.

