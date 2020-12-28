Fans check out the Space Police sets of Lego at the Sidney Museum in 2019. In 2021, visitors must wear masks, and book an appointment. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sidney Museum kicks off 50th year with Lego display, by appointment

Popular annual event still a go with pandemic protocols in place

Brick-by-brick castles will go up in Sidney this winter, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the museum and its longstanding Lego exhibit.

The Sidney Museum’s annual Lego exhibition showcases hundreds of kits both from its own collection and on loan from local collectors. With kits ranging from fairy tale castles – the theme for the 50th anniversary in 2021 – to 1960s pop culture icons, there promises to be something for everyone at the museum.

Visitors can participate in a modified version of the popular scavenger hunt, and the yearly “Brick Count” contest, featuring a special build to commemorate the museum’s momentous birthday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic several additional public health measures are in place, including mandatory masks and pre-booked, timed visits.

The Lego exhibition runs at the Sidney Museum, 2423 Beacon Ave., from Jan. 2 to March 31, 2021 (subject to change based on public health recommendations). The museum is open with timed admission by donation. Visit sidneymuseum.ca for full regulations and to book a time.

