Sidney Museum to host jack-o’-lantern hunt

Event runs Oct. 22 to 31 as part of Sidney Business Improvement Area Society’s Halloween Spooktacular

Sidney Museum is hosting a jack-o’-lantern hunt.

Staff have hidden jack-o’-lanterns featuring different faces to be found throughout the newly refurbished exhibits. All participants, regardless of age, will receive some Halloween treats (while supplies) with names entered into a draw for the main prize, a $100-gift certificate from Buddies Toys in Sidney. The winner will be drawn Nov. 1.

RELATED: Sidney serves up ghoulish spills and thrills during Halloween

The hunt runs at the museum from Oct. 22 to 31 and is part of the Sidney Business Improvement Area Society’s Halloween Spooktacular running from Oct. 20 to 31.

Everyone aged five years and older must wear a mask and the museum may ask visitors to return some other time if it has reached maximum occupancy.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Saanich PeninsulaSidney

Previous story
Chocolates and sunflowers brighten up Royal Jubilee Hospital workers’ day
Next story
Metchosin-born horse leaps grand prix hurdles

Just Posted

University of Victoria researcher and biodiversity expert Brian Starzomski on the hunt for tiny plant treasures at Oak Bay’s Harling Point in early October. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
‘Nature’s Mona Lisa’: How Greater Victoria’s autumn rains bring ‘second spring’ and spur global plant rarities

Bella, the foal, was born chestnut and changed colour as she aged. (Courtesy Paula Leweke)
Metchosin-born horse leaps grand prix hurdles

Sidney Museum to host jack-o’-lantern hunt

Sooke’s annual Santa Parade returns on Dec. 5, but with pandemic protocols in place. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Traditional Sooke Santa Parade to return, for now, with COVID precautions