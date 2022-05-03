Randy Evans, second-vice president of Unit 302 of the Army, Navy and Air Force Veterans, stands outside the club’s offices. A fundraiser scheduled for May 7 will raise funds in support for Ukraine as defends itself against Russia’s war of choice. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Sidney veterans club to host May 7 fundraiser for Ukraine

Full-day fundraising event will include musical offerings, dance

Sidney-based Unit 302 of the Army, Navy and Air Force Veterans is holding a fundraiser for Ukraine on May 7 at the club, 9831 Fourth St.

“We fought for our freedom, now we can fight for their freedom, and the best way we can help out is sending some money,” said Randy Evans, unit second-vice president.

Evans hopes the event can raise up to $5,000, money it plans to pass along to the Ukrainian National Federation of Canada for distribution. The club has a long history of fundraising for various events.

Between 2 and 5 p.m., visitors can enjoy musical offerings, with a meat draw scheduled for 5 p.m. A dance is scheduled until 7 p.m.

ANAF describes itself as the oldest veteran and community service organization in Canada with more than 27,000 members and 74 units from coast to coast to coast.

The club is always looking for new members, with more information available here.

