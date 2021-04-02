Brenda Houston, one of the founders of Cycling Without Aging Society (left) takes Rose Marie Gibbons out for a Thursday afternoon spin. The society resumes offering free rides for the less able starting April. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Brenda Houston, one of the founders of Cycling Without Aging Society (left) takes Rose Marie Gibbons out for a Thursday afternoon spin. The society resumes offering free rides for the less able starting April. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Sidney’s free bike riding program back in the saddle

Cycling Without Aging Society resumes free rides to the less able

A society offering the thrill of a bike ride to the less able of all ages is back in the saddle.

Steve Duck, president of the Cycling Without Age Society, said the organization is once again offering free trishaw bike rides starting April. A trishaw resembles a bench on wheels, where two people can sit. A pilot riding a modified bike attached to the back of the seat then takes them around town.

All rides with volunteer pilots last about an hour, weather permitting, and residents can ride alone or with some one in their safety bubble, said Duck.

“Our goal is the wind in your hair and a smile on your face,” he said.

RELATED:Sidney cycling society rides high with expansion plans

RELATED: Cycling Without Age hits the road with inaugural Peninsula ride

RELATED: Sidney group offers free, fun ‘trishaw’ bike rides to seniors

The group, a registered charity, provides sanitized helmets and encourages riders to bring their own blankets to keep warm.

The society launched its service in the spring of 2019 following its creation. Bookings are available seven days a week through www.cyclingwithoutagesociety.com with donations welcome.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More trees coming to Sooke parks
Next story
West Shore and Sooke farmers’ markets gear up for opening day

Just Posted

A small cluster of COVID-19 cases has been confirmed at CFB Esquimalt. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 cluster confirmed at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt

Base will not specify exact number due to security and privacy concerns

Farmers markets across the region are getting their ducks in a row for opening day. Most are planning a modified setup to continue complying with provincial health restrictions. (Photo courtesy of the Goldstream Market)
West Shore and Sooke farmers’ markets gear up for opening day

Markets modified to comply with health restrictions

Monica Stevenson, clinical nurse lead, public health for Island Health, shows demonstrates the size of a dose of the Pfizer/Biontech COVID-19 vaccine prior at Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Survey says three out of four Canadians willing to get vaccinated

Willingness though varies by sociological group

Brenda Houston, one of the founders of Cycling Without Aging Society (left) takes Rose Marie Gibbons out for a Thursday afternoon spin. The society resumes offering free rides for the less able starting April. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney’s free bike riding program back in the saddle

Cycling Without Aging Society resumes free rides to the less able

A couple of dozen people gathered outside the Victoria courthouse April 1 to protest the logging of old-growth forests. At the same time, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled in favour of logging company Teal Jones, granting an application that will remove Fairy Creek blockades. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
UPDATED: Fairy Creek blockades must go, B.C. Supreme Court rules

Court says defendant’s concerns should be addressed to government, not logging company

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 832 new COVID cases and five deaths as third wave continues

There have been 787, 649 vaccine doses administered, including 87,394 second doses

Surrey Police Service has announced five more hires to its leadership team. (File photo)
Police in B.C. confirm there is truth to allegations new inspector drove impaired

Information disclosed during hiring process, deemed ‘not a barrier’ by Surrey Police Service

Bernadette Cheung poses for a photograph outside Little Mountain Place, where her grandmother, who passed away, was a resident, in Vancouver, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. An inspection of the long-term care home found staffing levels were low and cleaning was inadequate as the virus spread throughout the facility. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Staff shortage during B.C.’s deadliest COVID-19 care home outbreak: report

An inspection found staffing levels were low and cleaning was inadequate at Vancouver’s Little Mountain Place

An appeal has been filed in a British Columbia Supreme Court decision that upheld public health orders banning indoor religious services in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. churches to appeal court decision that upheld COVID-19 restrictions

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms announced Thursday it is asking for a higher court to review the decision

British Columbia is likely in for a “rough ride” in the coming days before the calming effects of COVID-19 restrictions kick in, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C.’s top doctor urges close contacts of COVID-19 cases to ‘stay away from others’

Dr. Bonnie Henry said 11,608 people have been identified as close contacts of recent cases in the province

Fishing licences came available for sale Thursday, April 1, and the federal government has introduced a new tool to help anglers – those who are required – to record their catches. (Black Press Media files)
New digital recording tool available for fishing licence sales in B.C.

Anglers can now use an ‘easy’ online system to take note of fish they have caught, as per DFO rules

Members of Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation talk with Port Alberni RCMP on March 17, 2020 at Sutton Pass along Highway 4. (Nora O’Malley photo)
Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation asks travellers to stay home

Members of the west coast nation were at Sutton Pass trying to turn people away

Island Health is asking people to take care not to spread COVID-19 over the Easter long weekend. (News Bulletin file photo)
Island Health says indoor Easter gatherings an ‘unacceptable risk’

COVID variant cases have more than tripled on the Island in recent days

Provincial Minister of Mental Health and Addictions announced grants for six communities and organizations on Vancouver Island to address overdose response and awareness efforts. (Black Press file)
Six Vancouver Island communities and organizations receive overdose response grants

Rural, remote and First Nations communities face obstacles, province points out

Most Read