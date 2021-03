The drive runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1979 De Havilland Way

The Kittyhawk air cadets host a bottle drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Pictured are cadets Hayden Toupin and Henry Heinicke as they participate in a graduation parade in August 2018. (Capt Morgan Arnott photo)

Sidney’s 676 Kittyhawk air cadets are having a contactless bottle drive on Saturday to benefit the squadron.

The drive runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 27 and will be collecting: bottles, plastic bottles, wine boxes and juice boxes. It will not accept milk containers.

The drive will be held at the cadet hall, 1979 De Havilland Way.

