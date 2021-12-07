Virginia MacLeod reads to children during storytime at the Sidney/North Saanich Regional Library. The library is hosting multiple holiday themed events this month. (Black Press Media file photo)

Virginia MacLeod reads to children during storytime at the Sidney/North Saanich Regional Library. The library is hosting multiple holiday themed events this month. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sidney’s library lines up family holiday activities

Scavenger hunt, story walk planned throughout the month

Sidney and North Saanich residents are being welcomed to join a number of family-friendly holiday activities at their local library branch this month.

A winter holiday scavenger hunt through the Sidney/North Saanich Library children’s area is on until Dec. 20, and sees participants search for images hidden around the library section to answer a seasonal riddle. If successful, they can enter a prize draw.

A little later in the month, from Dec. 16 to 19, kids can take part in The Gruffalo’s Child StoryWalk. They’ll mosey around the library garden listening to The Gruffalo’s Child by Julia Donaldson, before heading home with a Gruffalo-themed activity sheet.

Finally, on Dec. 17 and 18, the library hosts its annual holiday open house at the 10091 Resthaven Dr. location.

For families taking part in Sidney’s Elf on the Shelf downtown adventure, the library is also one of the locations they can visit.

READ ALSO: Light Up The City holiday decoration contest returns to Greater Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ChristmasHolidaysSaanich PeninsulaSidney

Previous story
PHOTOS: Victoria pianist helps Parkwood Place residents get the holiday spirit

Just Posted

A BC Transit bus cruises down Douglas Street in Victoria. (Black Press Media news staff)
BC Transit says driver shortage drove decision to remove print schedules from Victoria stops

Residents are worried about future traffic along Erskine Lane in View Royal, where multiple developments have been approved in the past six months, including the multi-building project illustrated here. (Courtesy Town of View Royal)
View Royal adding roundabout to combat traffic concerns for Erskine Lane

Virginia MacLeod reads to children during storytime at the Sidney/North Saanich Regional Library. The library is hosting multiple holiday themed events this month. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sidney’s library lines up family holiday activities

Police services in Central Saanich account for approximately 26 per cent of the municipality’s operational costs, but on average account for 50 per cent of property tax increases over the last five years. (Central Saanich Police Services/submitted)
Wages, benefits make up most of proposed Central Saanich police budget hike