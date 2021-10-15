Sock fundraiser promises some comfort for Greater Victoria residents in need

The Victoria Cool Aid Society is fundraising to deliver 10,000 pairs of socks to south Island residents in need. (Victoria Cool Aid Society/Facebook)

An annual start-of-winter fundraiser is hoping to raise enough funds to outfit 10,000 south Island residents in need with a new, cozy pair of socks.

It’s the 14th year the Victoria Cool Aid Society has run the event, which it says makes a real difference for someone who’s used to old shoes, hours of walking, shared showers, and possible pre-existing health conditions. The cold, wet Island weather makes things even worse.

Pulling it off is a community effort, with Congregation Emanu-El helping to organize, Kia Victoria promising to match donations up to $5,000, La-Z-Boy Furniture covering shipping costs, and PVH Legwear Canada offering the socks at a discounted price.

“When I started this program, I was looking for a simple but effective way to help people in our community who are living in poverty,” said campaign organizer and Congregation Emanu-El member, Michael Bloomfield in a press release. “You cannot underestimate the importance of a good quality pair of warm, dry socks, especially during the winter months.”

Since the campaign began, it has distributed 112,500 pairs of socks to men and women from Nanaimo to Victoria. This year, it’s aiming for another 10,000.

The fundraiser runs until Nov. 30. Donations can be made online at coolaid.org/socks, by calling 250-383-1977 or in person at Kia Victoria on Government Street.

