Soda sales fund programs for youth at risk in Greater Victoria

A percentage of the sales of Spinnakers soda will be donated to The Rotary Club of Oak Bay for the Threshold Housing Society. (Courtesy Rotary Club of Oak Bay)

The Rotary Club of Oak Bay partners to battle homelessness and hunger with a pair of holiday fundraisers this winter.

Rotary and Spinnakers Brewpub and Guest Houses crafted a new fundraiser to raise funds for Threshold Housing Society, an organization that works to prevent adult homelessness by providing safe housing, support services and community to at-risk youth.

Threshold serves youth aging out of government care, fleeing violence and abuse and experiencing homelessness.

Its services are based on need, including supports for mental health, cultural or family reconnection, nutritional health, creating healthy habits and applying for jobs or school. Learn more at thresholdhousing.ca.

Spinnakers Soda Co., launched in early 2021, is donating a percentage of the sales of its new products – including the new root beer flavour – to The Rotary Club of Oak Bay for Threshold Housing Society. The goal is to open more doors for at-risk youth in the community by expanding the organization’s collection of safe homes and support services.

The soda uses mineral water drawn from an aquifer 225 feet below the brewhouse in Vic West. Eight-packs can be found in such local stores as Red Barn Market, Peninsula Co-op, Root Cellar, Urban Grocer and some Country Grocers as well as Spinnakers stores.

Oak Bay Rotary also hosts a 50/50 fundraiser now through Dec. 24 to battle food insecurity in the region.

The raffle has raised about $8,500 so far for three non-profit organizations – The Mustard Seed Food Distribution Centre, the Victoria Immigrant and Refugee Centre Society and Our Place. The groups address food insecurity, housing for vulnerable citizens and help immigrants and refugee families re-settle.

All funds raised will be distributed equally. Tickets are limited, get them online at oakbayrotary.rafflenexus.com.

