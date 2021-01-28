Sooke accepting community grant applications

Non-profit organizations can apply for a share of more than $65,000

Community organizations in Sooke can start submitting applications for the district’s grant program.

Non-profit organizations, charitable organizations, or service clubs can apply for a share of more than $65,000.

“Community grants may be awarded to organizations that provide ongoing value to the community but are unable to raise all required funding without assistance from the district,” the district stated in a news release.

The deadline for applications is March 15.

To apply, please go online to www.sooke.ca/i-want-to/apply/community-grant/.

