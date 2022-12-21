Sooke agencies merge to get seniors bus rolling

Trips begin in January with outings to the Victoria Health Fair and Victoria Art Gallery

Senior road trips are ready to roll again.

A merger between Sooke Region Communities Health Network and Sooke Seniors Activity Society means the Sooke Seniors’ activity bus, parked at Ayre Manor during the pandemic, will be back in service.

The seniors’ bus has undergone the necessary safety inspections and is now operational, said Christine Bossi, executive director for the Sooke Region Communities Health Network (SRCHN).

“SRHCN has worked to create a strong partnership of groups concerned with serving Sooke communities and promoting health and wellness,” Bossi said. “Excursions are in part keeping with the activities from the past, but there is still room for improvement, so public input is welcome.”

Trips will begin on the South Island, with outings to the Victoria Health Fair, Arts Gallery of Greater Victoria, Mayfair and West Shore malls planned for January. Trips to SEAPARC to access the fitness room and pool for Fitness Fridays in January are also planned.

The seniors’ bus will be reserved on the last Thursday of the month for lunch outings for Ayre Manor residents and for dinners at different restaurants and possible shows on the last Sunday of the month.

The bus can accommodate 17 passengers, a volunteer guide and a wheelchair and its occupant. Trips with fewer than nine passengers booked will be cancelled.

“It’s in everyone’s best interest to join us, so the bus gets used to its full potential,” Bossi said.

The pick-up and drop-off locations are at Sooke Community Hall. Passengers requesting home pick-up and drop-off service can register up to 48 hours in advance for an additional $5.

“It is challenging to find the right fee for trips with the price of fuel rising as it is, and we want to make sure that we can continue to keep the bus running without a loss,” Bossi said.

SRCHN is trying to encourage members to support the preliminary running of the senior bus through annual memberships at $100. Prices for trips vary according to distance and whether participants have a membership.

Excursions are limited to between Thursdays and Sundays because there is only one driver available. Additional drivers would enable the bus to run six days a week, with most Sundays reserved for other organizations wishing to use the vehicle for their excursions. Anyone interested in finding out more about becoming a driver should contact ed@sookeregionchn.org.

Check sookeregionchn.org, the Sooke News Mirror’s community calendar, and the Sooke Region Museum’s events calendars for dates and outings.

For more information or to buy a membership or register, www.sookeregionchn.org/activitybus. Those without internet can call the SRCHN office at 778-365-1878, email assist@sookeregionchn.org, or drop by the office at #204-2120 Church Rd. in Sooke.

news@sookenewsmirror.com

