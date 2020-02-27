Sooke and Juan de Fuca Health Foundation presents first cheque

Kayla Yearwood is new coordinator of the Sooke Makerspace. (Sasha Gale photo)

The Sooke and Juan de Fuca Health Foundation has given its first-ever grant to the Sooke Shelter Society.

The Sooke Shelter Society volunteers are providing a much-needed service for the homeless and those at risk of being homeless. The $500 grant will go toward providing the necessities of life for those living without a home in the Sooke Region.

If you would like to learn more about the Sooke and Juan de Fuca Health Foundation, or if you’re interested in volunteering or making a donation, please go online to sookejdfhealthfoundation.org.

Four Sooke News Mirror readers won tickets to the Feb. 22 Sooke Beer & Spirits Festival. The winners were Rebecca Barwis, Drena Dunnett, Becky Anderson and Bev Petow. The tickets were offered on our Facebook page. Stay tuned to our Facebook page for more contests in the coming weeks.

Evergreen Centre merchants and customers raised $1,575 in the memory of the three young men who tragically lost their lives in the Sooke River on Jan. 31.

The donation will be added to a scholarship created by the Sooke School District.

“I would like to thank the staff at Bosley’s for initiating this appeal. It’s a testament to the fact that the Evergreen Centre cares about our community and those that live and shop here,” John Topolniski, Evergreen Centre spokesman, said.

The Sooke Makerspace has a new coordinator.

Kayla Yearwood, a local furniture maker and longtime Makerspace volunteer, started her new position at the end of January.

Yearwood is a 2018 graduate of Camosun College’s fine furniture and joinery trades foundation program. She is working towards expanding her design and building knowledge. She is a beloved teacher in our region.

The high school basketball season ended a little too early for the EMCS Wolverines, as they set their sights on the provincial championships this year, but all was not lost, says coach Trevor Bligh.

Forward Wade Fitzner and guard Storm Spackmen are talking to several colleges and university across the country on the opportunity to play ball this fall.

And the good news doesn’t stop there: Grade 11 forward Jack Price, who returns to the team net year, is already being wooed by four different colleges for the 2021-2022 season.

A note from Laura Lockhart, she of the Sooke Soccer Club, telling us of her son, Tait Bishop, and his friend Grant Gilbertson winning the league championship playing with the Juan de Fuca Midget Tier 1 hockey team. The team is off to the provincial championship in March.

Kevin Laird is editor of the Sooke News Mirror. His email is editor@sookenewsmirror.com.



Sherry Thompson, left, president of the Sooke Shelter Society, accepts a $500 grant from Rick Robinson and Nan Hundere of the Sooke and Juan de Fuca Health Foundation. The money will go toward helping the homeless in the Sooke Region. (Contributed photo)