Sooke Arts Council has submitted a letter of interest for a space at Lot A’s new seniors complex as the potential site for its new permanent location. (Courtesy of Sooke Arts Council)

Sooke Arts Council eyes new home for permanent gallery

Group considering space at new seniors complex

Two months after the Sooke Arts Council opened its first office and gallery, it’s making moves to find a new home in the region.

The group submitted a letter of interest to rent one of the commercial spaces in the proposed seniors’ complex on Lot A along Wadams Way.

“We’re looking for a permanent home, and we think this could be a perfect fit,” Linda Anderson, art council spokesperson, said.

“We knew we were going to have to find a new space down the pipeline, but right now, we have to be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.”

The current location at the corner of Church Road and Highway 14 is a temporary space as the landowners hope to sell the property. The arts council is paying rent for the space month-to-month.

The arts council submitted the letter of interest after Sooke Region Communities Health Network, the developers and operators, expressed interest in accommodating the art group.

READ MORE: Sooke Arts council opens first gallery

The $22-million project on Lot A will be funded mostly through federal and provincial infrastructure grants, the B.C. Housing Corp., and community fundraising.

The two-hectare piece of land on Wadams Way, bought by the district in 2016, is expected to house a new state-of-the-art library and other public amenities. Construction of the library will start soon.

The arts council is submitting a request to secure an 800-square-foot space in the new development.

“We’ve been trying to expand our umbrella,” Anderson said.

“We’re open to inviting more community groups to use our space to host their art-based events. We’re excited to help not only seniors but people of all ages rediscover their passion for the arts.”

READ MORE: Sooke seniors’ project approved by council

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

Arts and cultureSooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Chainsaw carver turns dead tree into stunning work of art

Just Posted

Sooke Arts Council eyes new home for permanent gallery

Group considering space at new seniors complex

Chainsaw carver turns dead tree into stunning work of art

Historic tree at Malahat Farm sprouts new life

Family of missing Beecher Bay woman chooses hope

Raymona Peter, 45, has been missing from Scia’new First Nation since Sept. 30

B.C. expert asks residents to be wary as death cap mushrooms sprout

B.C. Centre for Disease Control is warning people of poisonous mushrooms

Garden suites get final approval from Saanich council

Backyard detached housing units expected to increase affordability options in the district

No doubt second wave of COVID-19 will hit Indigenous communities harder: Miller

A First Nation in northern Saskatchewan went into lockdown and closed its schools due to COVID

Green Party says it would set path to make B.C. carbon-neutral by 2045

Sonia Furstenau visited Nanaimo on Friday to announce climate action and clean economy platform

NDP, B.C. Liberals call for 15% cap on restaurant delivery fees

Restaurant association says it will help them survive COVID-19

It could snow along B.C. mountain passes over Thanksgiving weekend: Environment Canada

Snow tires have been mandatory on most B.C. highways since Oct. 1

UPDATED: American Indigenous group, province argue over cross-border rights at Canada’s top court

The case of Richard Desautel was heard in Ottawa

B.C.’s public health officer urges businesses to ensure proper measures in place

Fourteen long-term care homes and three acute-care facilities are currently experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19

Indigenous, minority, young Canadians less likely to view police positively: Poll

Younger Canadians were also far more likely than older Canadians to report having had at least one direct interaction with police

RCMP officer charged with assault in Nanaimo arrest

Charge stems from December 2018 incident in which woman was arrested for public intoxication

Search and rescue crews extricate man who fell down deep crevasse on Vancouver Island

Difficult terrain made rescue tricky for Arrowsmith SAR team

Most Read