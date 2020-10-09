Sooke Arts Council eyes new home for permanent gallery

Two months after the Sooke Arts Council opened its first office and gallery, it’s making moves to find a new home in the region.
The group submitted a letter of interest to rent one of the commercial spaces in the proposed seniors’ complex on Lot A along Wadams Way.
“We’re looking for a permanent home, and we think this could be a perfect fit,” Linda Anderson, art council spokesperson, said.
“We knew we were going to have to find a new space down the pipeline, but right now, we have to be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.”
The current location at the corner of Church Road and Highway 14 is a temporary space as the landowners hope to sell the property. The arts council is paying rent for the space month-to-month.
The arts council submitted the letter of interest after Sooke Region Communities Health Network, the developers and operators, expressed interest in accommodating the art group.
The $22-million project on Lot A will be funded mostly through federal and provincial infrastructure grants, the B.C. Housing Corp., and community fundraising.
The two-hectare piece of land on Wadams Way, bought by the district in 2016, is expected to house a new state-of-the-art library and other public amenities. Construction of the library will start soon.
The arts council is submitting a request to secure an 800-square-foot space in the new development.
“We’ve been trying to expand our umbrella,” Anderson said.
“We’re open to inviting more community groups to use our space to host their art-based events. We’re excited to help not only seniors but people of all ages rediscover their passion for the arts.”
