Sooke Arts Council gives boost to Gathering Place fundraising

$1,595 donation raised at summer art event

A major fundraising initiative in Sooke received a needed boost on Wednesday.

Sooke Art Council donated $1,595 to The Gathering Place. This proposed community centre will be part of the much-needed affordable seniors complex on Wadams Way, next to the public library.

The Gathering Place create a community space for elders to access resources, socialize and gather for events and activities. It will also include an event space which can be rented to the community for youth and inter-generational events, creating a cohesive space that can serve the community at large.

The arts council raised the funds through a en Plein air event and auction last summer.

The Sooke Region Communities Health Network needs to raise $2 million for The Gathering Place. A total of $90,000 has been raised so far.

Lynda Slater (left) and Randy Wolters of the Sooke Arts Council present a $1,595 cheque to Sooke Region Communities Health Network representatives Mary Dunn and Carol Pinalski. SRCHN will use the funds to build a new community centre. (Kevin Laird – Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke Arts Council gives boost to Gathering Place fundraising

