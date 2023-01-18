Sooke Arts Council gives boost to Gathering Place fundraising

Carol Pinalski (foreground), Lynda Slater, Mary Dunn and Randy Wolters participate in a cheque presentation to help fund a new community centre in Sooke. The Sooke Arts Council raised the money and presented it to the Sooke Region Communities Health Network. (Kevin Laird – Sooke News Mirror)

A major fundraising initiative in Sooke received a needed boost on Wednesday.

Sooke Art Council donated $1,595 to The Gathering Place. This proposed community centre will be part of the much-needed affordable seniors complex on Wadams Way, next to the public library.

The Gathering Place create a community space for elders to access resources, socialize and gather for events and activities. It will also include an event space which can be rented to the community for youth and inter-generational events, creating a cohesive space that can serve the community at large.

The arts council raised the funds through a en Plein air event and auction last summer.

The Sooke Region Communities Health Network needs to raise $2 million for The Gathering Place. A total of $90,000 has been raised so far.

