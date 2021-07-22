Sooke ATV Club gives back by cleaning up

Sooke ATV Club members collected a dumpster load of garabhe, including an abandoned boat, while doing a cleanup along Anderson Road near Muir Creek on July 17. (Contributed - Sooke ATV Club)

Anderson Road is now free of debris and an abandoned boat following cleanup efforts from local members of the Sooke ATV Club.

“There was a derelict boat which was dumped just on the side of the paved road. It has been there close to two years,” said Dillon Baycroft, president of the Sooke ATV Club, who participated in the two-hour service project on July 17 near Muir Creek.

“In that time, people have been using (the boat) to dump household and construction waste. We managed to move all of the waste out of the boat and into a waste bin, then we cut the boat into smaller sections and removed it piece by piece into the waste bin.”

Preserving off-road trails and cleaning up popular riding areas is an ongoing service project for the ATV club. Another venture is a joint initiative with the Victoria Motorcycle Club and the Vancouver Island Dirt Riders Association with trail improvement and maintenance projects at the Tansky off-road vehicle riding area near Jordan River.

Baycroft said many sponsors provided funding and other resources, including the Great Outdoors Fund, Unsmoke Canada and Sooke Disposal.

Illegal dumping of garbage, construction waste and oversized items like a boat or old camper is quite common in the region, Baycroft said.

He urges anyone who sees or suspects those dumping illegally to take photos, document licence plate and vehicle information, and report it to Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) at 1-877-952-7277.



