Sooke ATV Club members collected a dumpster load of garabhe, including an abandoned boat, while doing a cleanup along Anderson Road near Muir Creek on July 17. (Contributed - Sooke ATV Club)

Sooke ATV Club members collected a dumpster load of garabhe, including an abandoned boat, while doing a cleanup along Anderson Road near Muir Creek on July 17. (Contributed - Sooke ATV Club)

Sooke ATV Club gives back by cleaning up

Derelict boat, household and construction waste part of cleanup effort

Anderson Road is now free of debris and an abandoned boat following cleanup efforts from local members of the Sooke ATV Club.

“There was a derelict boat which was dumped just on the side of the paved road. It has been there close to two years,” said Dillon Baycroft, president of the Sooke ATV Club, who participated in the two-hour service project on July 17 near Muir Creek.

“In that time, people have been using (the boat) to dump household and construction waste. We managed to move all of the waste out of the boat and into a waste bin, then we cut the boat into smaller sections and removed it piece by piece into the waste bin.”

RELATED: Jordan River clean up fills garbage dumpster

Preserving off-road trails and cleaning up popular riding areas is an ongoing service project for the ATV club. Another venture is a joint initiative with the Victoria Motorcycle Club and the Vancouver Island Dirt Riders Association with trail improvement and maintenance projects at the Tansky off-road vehicle riding area near Jordan River.

Baycroft said many sponsors provided funding and other resources, including the Great Outdoors Fund, Unsmoke Canada and Sooke Disposal.

Illegal dumping of garbage, construction waste and oversized items like a boat or old camper is quite common in the region, Baycroft said.

He urges anyone who sees or suspects those dumping illegally to take photos, document licence plate and vehicle information, and report it to Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) at 1-877-952-7277.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommmunityGarbageOutdoors and RecreationSookeWest Shore

Previous story
It’s a seal! It’s an otter! It’s a … crocodile?
Next story
North Saanich part of Parks Canada program to sharpen camping skills

Just Posted

‘Put a fire in your heart not in the forest,’ a solid exhortation from Barney Marine on West Coast Road in Sooke. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Sooke’s extreme fire danger rating means high-risk activities banned

#MyBelmont is a 22-acre community with 160,000 square feet of commercial space recently developed by Crombie REIT for first-time home buyers, working professionals and down-sizers. (Photo courtesy of #MyBelmont)
Langford’s #MyBelmont neighbourhood reveals fourth and final phase

The Muir Creek fire is north of Shirley, a small community west of Sooke on south Vancouver Island’s west coast. (B.C. Wildfire Service map)
UPDATE: Muir Creek fire now ‘being held’ by firefighers

A rendering of the interior of the University of Victoria’s new six-storey addition to the engineering and computer science building, expected to be complete by 2024. (Credit: Dialog Design)
Engineering, computer science expansion at UVic to support 500 more students