Sooke authors to shine in province-wide event

Sooke’s literary community is gaining attention and will star in an online spotlight event with a BC-wide audience. The Sooke Regional Spotlight, presented by the Federation of B.C. Writers (FBCW), features readings by nine established and emerging Sooke Region authors.

“We have an exciting line-up of award-winning and published local poets, novelists, and short prose authors,” host Doni Eve said. “There’s something about the ocean, rivers, and forests of the Sooke region, the traditional territory of the T’Sou-ke and Scia’new peoples, that attracts and inspires artists and authors.”

Eve, president of Sooke Region Historical Society and former editor of the Sooke News Mirror, recently won several awards for short fiction and poetry. Other award-winning authors include Wendy Morton from Otter Point, poet laureate for Juan de Fuca and multiple award winner, including the Order of British Columbia; and Sooke writers Jim Bottomley, Nancy Davies, and David Reichheld. Also featured are poets W. M. Herring of East Sooke, and d l clay of Otter Point. Featured Sooke storytellers and novelists Joké L. Mayers, V. Knox, and D. Lambert will also read.

The free live event, presented on Zoom, takes place on May 4, 7 to 8:30 pm. Digital doors open at 6:45. Organizers are grateful for support from Sooke Arts Council, FBCW, and Sooke Region Historical Society.

“All are welcome to join us for an entertaining evening of storytelling,” Eve said.

For more information about the event and to register, please go online to: www.bcwriters.ca. For more information about Sooke authors, visit: www.SookeWriters.com.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Arts and cultureBooksSookeWest Shore