Eighty-eight units of blood were collected at a blood donor clinic in Sooke last month. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke blood donor clinic a success

88 units of blood collected

Canadian Blood Services had another successful clinic in Sooke.

Robin Fleming, CBS volunteer leader, says 88 units of blood were collected out of the targeted 86. During the July 25 clinic at Journey Middle School, 21 new donors signed up.

The CBS requires 100,000 new donors nationwide to keep up with demand.

“Summer is always a challenge for collections. It’s important to remember, patient need doesn’t pause for good weather,” Fleming said.

The next Sooke blood donor clinic is on Oct. 17, from noon to 6 p.m., at Journey Middle School, 6522 Throup Rd. To schedule an appointment, please go to blood.ca.

