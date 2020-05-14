(file photo)

Sooke Chamber holds laptop drive for students

Donations, requests can be made on Sooke Chamber of Commerce website

If you have an old laptop laying around collecting dust, this may be a meaningful way of lightening your household tech load.

The Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce, along with the help of Hewlett Packard Refresh Program and WebMax.ca, is hosting a Better Together Sooke Region Laptop Drive for students who need them.

“This is for Sooke region students who now have to do their schoolwork remotely,” said Karen Mason, the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce president.

“Some homes now have increased demands on computer use. Others may have surplus computers they are not using. We are doing this drive to see if we can move the surplus over to where the need is greater.

Laptops eligible for donation must still be able to power up so that it can be used by a student, be less than 10 years old, Windows-based, and have a power cable included.

People looking to donate are asked to fill out a form to organize a drop off date, which can be found on the Chamber website. All data will be erased from any donated laptop by an HP representative.

“Help us spread the word,” said Mason. “If you know any families or individuals that have unused laptops to donate, tell them to fill out the form on the Chamber website. And if you know of a student in need, send them to that website as well.”

The Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce aims to help support local businesses, and has been active in the community since 1948.

In April, the chamber launched the Buy Now, RedeemLater online gift card campaign, called BetterBuySooke.ca campaign to help Sooke businesses who had to close amidst the pandemic. Around 66 businesses are featured on the campaign website, which encourages residents to shop local.

To donate to the laptop drive, register as a student, or to learn more, please visit the Sooke Chamber of Commerce website at sookeregionchamber.com.

