Sooke Christmas Bureau extends deadline for hampers

Non-profit group says monetary donations goes further than non-perishables

Ben Molesky (left) and Mike Thomas, co-chairs of Sooke Christmas Bureau, have extended their hamper deadline to include anyone in need that has missed their Dec. 1 cutoff. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Sooke Christmas Bureau is gifting graciousness this holiday season by extending the deadline for those in need to apply for the holiday hamper program.

Typically, the non-profit group sets the cutoff for applications on Dec. 1. Still, co-chair Mike Thomas said they’re not in the business of turning anyone away, especially during the holidays.

The team will check whether the same person has claimed another hamper from a different non-profit or charity to ensure even distribution across the community.

Each holiday hamper includes a turkey or ham, depending on the family’s size, and breakfast food like pancakes and syrup.

This year, the bureau asks for monetary donations only, as it doesn’t have enough space for non-perishable items out of its operating base, at 2037 Shields Rd.

During the 27-year campaign, more than 6,000 families have been helped. The Sooke Christmas Bureau helps support 400 local families every year.

Those who want to apply for the hamper program can send a message to the group’s Facebook page or call 250-642-7666.

READ MORE: Sooke Christmas Bureau to hand out up to 90 extra hampers this year

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Charity and DonationsSooke