Sooke Christmas craft fairs offer homemade creations

Plenty to choose from as residents seek to fulfil their shopping lists for the holiday season

Sooke Christmas Craft Fair and Artisan Market set for Nov. 5-6 and Dec. 10-11 at the Sooke Community Hall. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Local artisans will showcase their wares at the Sooke Christmas Craft Fair and Artisan Market.

The event’s coordinator, Stephanie Lumley, said there will be more than 70 booths for residents to browse.

The craft fair runs over two weekends – Nov. 5-6 and Dec. 10-11 from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. – at the Sooke Community Hall and Royal Canadian Legion. It will feature a range of handmade creations, including jewelry, soap, knitted goods and candles. Food venues are also available.

“There is a large crafter, artisan and small business community in Sooke, who will be working hard and selling their crafts at these events,” Lumley said.

Entry is food or cash donation to the Sooke Food Bank.

Meanwhile, another crafty fair is planned for Sooke in mid-November.

The All Sooke Arts and Crafts Christmas Show is staged at the Sooke Community Hall on Nov. 18 and 19.

READ: CRD closes in on strategy to reduce local Canada goose population


ChristmasCommunity

