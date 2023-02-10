Sooke commemorates Carter Navarrete’s legacy

Members of the Navarrete family gathered recently at Stickleback Dog Park to commemorate the renaming of the park to Carter Navarrete Dog Park. (Contributed - District of Sooke)

The District of Sooke has renamed Stickleback Dog Park in honour of a young athlete known to many throughout the community as a leader and a friend.

The park at 2276 Church Rd., officially commemorated as Carter Navarrete Park at a private family ceremony on Feb. 3, will serve as a fitting testament to Carter’s love of animals and the natural beauty of Sooke’s trees, flora, fauna, and ocean.

In particular, Carter enjoyed walking the local beaches with his beloved dog, Pixel, the district noted in a statement in collaboration with the Navarrete family.

“The Carter Navarrete Dog Park is a place honouring Carter’s legacy,” the statement read. “The park allows many to enjoy the splendour of nature while creating lasting memories with their four-legged friends and, perhaps, enjoy meeting new neighbours too.”

On Sept. 2, 2016, just a few weeks before his 18th birthday, Navarrete, an alternate captain of the Sooke Thunderbirds hockey team, was killed in a car accident on Sooke Road.

He is survived by his parents, Nicole and Mauricia, sister Brooklyn, and brothers, Spencer and Cole. The family is grateful to have Carter’s legacy live on in Sooke through the park.



