Sooke Community Calendar

The municipal election is on Saturday throughout British Columbia. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Daniel Grill - MetroCreative)

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got you covered. The submission deadline for Bulletin Board is 5 p.m. Thursday. Please email editor@sookenewsmirror.com.

•••

BADMINTON

Oct. 13

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m., through June 22.

•••

VISL SOCCER

Oct. 14

Sooke Celtic FC vs. Gorge FC play in Division 3. The game is at Fred Milne Park (The Log), beginning at 7 p.m.

•••

QUILT SHOW AND SALE

Oct. 15

See beautiful quilts, buy a quilt or take in a demo or a lecture at the Sooke Quilt Show and Sale. Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Eustace Rd., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Info: sookequiltshow@yahoo.com.

•••

MUNICIPAL ELECTION

Oct. 15

Join the millions of British Columbians who vote in today’s civic election. Sooke voters can cast their ballot at Edward Milne Community School from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Info: sooke.ca.

•••

MUSIC

Oct. 15

Sooke Folk Music Society hosts its monthly Coffee House at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd., at 7 p.m. Info: sookefolkmusicsociety.com.

•••

BLOOD DONOR CLINIC

Oct. 17

Canadian Blood Services is hosting a fall donation clinic in Sooke. Journey Middle School, 6522 Throup Rd., noon to 6 p.m. Info and to book an appointment: blood.ca.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Oct. 18

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Oct. 18

The Sooke Squares return for the 2022-23 season. New members welcome,, and no experience necessary. Royal Canadian Legion (upstairs), 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone Richard at 250-884-8382.

•••

MOVIES IN THE AFTERNOON

Oct. 18

A movie will be shown followed by a discussion. This event is presented free by Sooke Region Lifelong Learning. Harbourside Cohousing TV room, 6669 Home Rd., 1:30 p.m. Info sookeregionlifelonglearning@gmail.com.

•••

COUGAR ANNIE TALES

Oct. 19

Join Katrina Kadoski as she presents a musical tribute to a legendary pioneer woman. Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 7:30 p.m. Info and tickets: 250-642-5913.

•••

BADMINTON

Oct. 20

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m., through June 22.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Oct. 25

The Sooke Squares return for the 2022-23 season. New members welcome,, and no experience necessary. Royal Canadian Legion (upstairs), 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone Richard at 250-884-8382.

•••

MOVIES IN THE AFTERNOON

Oct. 25

A movie will be shown followed by a discussion. This event is presented free by Sooke Region Lifelong Learning. Harbourside Cohousing TV room, 6669 Home Rd., 1:30 p.m. Info sookeregionlifelonglearning@gmail.com.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Oct. 25

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

BADMINTON

Oct. 27

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m., through June 22.

•••

SPOOKTACULAR

Oct. 30

Cherry Lane Equine hosts a Halloween “Spooktacular” on its farm at 5480 Sooke Rd., featuring costume and pumpkin contests, pony rides and more. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

•••

CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR

Nov. 5-6

Check out the Christmas Craft Fair and Artisan Market at the Sooke Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Toy drive and Food bank donations are gratefully accepted.

•••

CELEBRATE SOOKE

Nov. 19

Join the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce for a night of jazz, comedy and the annual Business Excellence Awards. Edward Milne Community School, 6218 Sooke Rd., 5:30 p.m. Info: info@sookeregionchamber.com or call 250-642-6112.

•••

CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR

Dec. 10-11

Check out the Christmas Craft Fair and Artisan Market at the Sooke Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Toy drive3 and Food bank donations are gratefully accepted.

community calendar