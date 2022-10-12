The municipal election is on Saturday throughout British Columbia. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Daniel Grill - MetroCreative)

Sooke Community Calendar

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got you covered.

Looking for something fun to do this week? We've got you covered.

•••

BADMINTON

Oct. 13

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m., through June 22.

•••

VISL SOCCER

Oct. 14

Sooke Celtic FC vs. Gorge FC play in Division 3. The game is at Fred Milne Park (The Log), beginning at 7 p.m.

•••

QUILT SHOW AND SALE

Oct. 15

See beautiful quilts, buy a quilt or take in a demo or a lecture at the Sooke Quilt Show and Sale. Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Eustace Rd., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Info: sookequiltshow@yahoo.com.

•••

MUNICIPAL ELECTION

Oct. 15

Join the millions of British Columbians who vote in today’s civic election. Sooke voters can cast their ballot at Edward Milne Community School from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Info: sooke.ca.

•••

MUSIC

Oct. 15

Sooke Folk Music Society hosts its monthly Coffee House at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd., at 7 p.m. Info: sookefolkmusicsociety.com.

•••

BLOOD DONOR CLINIC

Oct. 17

Canadian Blood Services is hosting a fall donation clinic in Sooke. Journey Middle School, 6522 Throup Rd., noon to 6 p.m. Info and to book an appointment: blood.ca.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Oct. 18

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Oct. 18

The Sooke Squares return for the 2022-23 season. New members welcome,, and no experience necessary. Royal Canadian Legion (upstairs), 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone Richard at 250-884-8382.

•••

MOVIES IN THE AFTERNOON

Oct. 18

A movie will be shown followed by a discussion. This event is presented free by Sooke Region Lifelong Learning. Harbourside Cohousing TV room, 6669 Home Rd., 1:30 p.m. Info sookeregionlifelonglearning@gmail.com.

•••

COUGAR ANNIE TALES

Oct. 19

Join Katrina Kadoski as she presents a musical tribute to a legendary pioneer woman. Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 7:30 p.m. Info and tickets: 250-642-5913.

•••

BADMINTON

Oct. 20

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m., through June 22.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Oct. 25

The Sooke Squares return for the 2022-23 season. New members welcome,, and no experience necessary. Royal Canadian Legion (upstairs), 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone Richard at 250-884-8382.

•••

MOVIES IN THE AFTERNOON

Oct. 25

A movie will be shown followed by a discussion. This event is presented free by Sooke Region Lifelong Learning. Harbourside Cohousing TV room, 6669 Home Rd., 1:30 p.m. Info sookeregionlifelonglearning@gmail.com.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Oct. 25

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

BADMINTON

Oct. 27

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m., through June 22.

•••

SPOOKTACULAR

Oct. 30

Cherry Lane Equine hosts a Halloween “Spooktacular” on its farm at 5480 Sooke Rd., featuring costume and pumpkin contests, pony rides and more. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

•••

CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR

Nov. 5-6

Check out the Christmas Craft Fair and Artisan Market at the Sooke Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Toy drive and Food bank donations are gratefully accepted.

•••

CELEBRATE SOOKE

Nov. 19

Join the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce for a night of jazz, comedy and the annual Business Excellence Awards. Edward Milne Community School, 6218 Sooke Rd., 5:30 p.m. Info: info@sookeregionchamber.com or call 250-642-6112.

•••

CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR

Dec. 10-11

Check out the Christmas Craft Fair and Artisan Market at the Sooke Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Toy drive3 and Food bank donations are gratefully accepted.

community calendar

